Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry

ReportLinker
·23 min read

Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach US$8. 3 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957136/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.Property & Casualty Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Life & Pension Service segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 58.1% share of the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Accenture

  • Capita PLC

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

  • Computer Science Corporation

  • Dell Technologies

  • Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

  • Genpact Ltd.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • iGATE Corporation

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Mphasis Ltd.

  • Serco Group PLC

  • Sutherland Global Services

  • Syntel, Inc.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • Tech Mahindra Ltd.

  • Wipro Ltd.

  • WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

  • Xchanging PLC

  • Xerox Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957136/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Property &
Casualty Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Property & Casualty Service
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Property & Casualty
Service by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Life & Pension
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Life & Pension Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Life & Pension Service
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share:
(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 20: China Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 29: France Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 59: India Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Insurance Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty Service and
Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property &
Casualty Service and Life & Pension Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Property & Casualty
Service and Life & Pension Service Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Property & Casualty Service and Life & Pension
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957136/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


