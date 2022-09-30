U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

Global Insurance Industry Report 2022: Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Landscape, Competition, SWOT Analysis, Industry Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insurance Industry 2022 - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

With the world battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, the impact has been felt on each and every sector and everyday life. Perhaps one of the biggest effects of this pandemic has been on the financial services industry and the insurance industry.

In many cases, insurers have already started taking the necessary action for protecting their businesses, which have left many consumers in the lurch in this challenging time.

On the other hand, the overall reputation of insurers is taking a further battering as consumers and businesses come to terms with the fact that most insurance policies do not cover pandemics.

With a recession threatening the global economy and an increasing number of insolvencies, the insurance industry and their investments are coming under pressure like never before.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insurance industry in these difficult times. The report covers the following:

  • An industry definition.

  • An analysis of the global insurance industry through industry statistics, industry value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

  • Impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the global insurance industry.

  • An analysis of the global life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

  • An analysis of the global non-life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

  • A complete analysis of the global reinsurance and motor insurance industry through industry statistics, market value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

  • Porter's five forces analysis of the global insurance industry that looks at the various impacts on the industry and how these factors are going to mold the industry in the coming years.

  • Growth in the major insurance markets by region-wise is included. Each region is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value analysis, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

  • An analysis of nearly 70 countries and their insurance markets is included. Each insurance market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry segmentation, market share analysis, a look at the life and non-life insurance markets, and an industry forecast.

  • A comprehensive coverage of 110 of the major insurance industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Global Insurance Industry
C.1 Industry Statistics
C.2 Industry Value Analysis
C.3 Industry Segmentation
C.4 Global Insurance Industry: Market Share Analysis
C.5 Industry Forecast

D. Impact of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic on the Global Insurance Industry
D.1 Overview
D.2 Impact of the Pandemic on Life Insurance Sector
D.3 Impact of the Pandemic on Non-life Insurance Sector
D.4 Impact on the Underwriting Sector

E. Global Life Insurance Industry
E.1 Industry Statistics
E.2 Industry Value Analysis
E.3 Industry Segmentation
E.4 Market Share Analysis
E.5 Industry Forecast

F. Global Non-Life Insurance Industry
F.1 Industry Statistics
F.2 Industry Value Analysis
F.3 Industry Segmentation
F.4 Market Share Analysis
F.5 Industry Forecast

G. Global Reinsurance Industry
G.1 Industry Statistics
G.2 Industry Value Analysis
G.3 Industry Segmentation
G.4 Market Share Analysis
G.5 Industry Forecast

H. Global Motor Insurance Industry
H.1 Industry Statistics
H.2 Industry Value Analysis
H.3 Industry Segmentation
H.4 Industry Forecast

I. Global Insurance Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
I.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
I.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
I.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
I.4 Threat of New Entrants
I.5 Threat of Substitutes
I.6 Conclusion

J. Growth in the Major Insurance Regions
J.1 Asia Pacific
J.2 Europe
J.3 Middle East
J.4 North America
J.5 South America

K. Analysis of Major Insurance Markets
K.1 Market Overview
K.2 Impact of COVID-19
K.3 Regulatory Landscape
K.4 Competition in the Market
K.5 SWOT Analysis
K.6 Industry Forecast

L. Major Industry Players
L.1 Corporate Analysis
L.2 Financial Snapshot
L.3 SWOT Analysis

  • Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC

  • Achmea Holding

  • AG Insurance SA/NV

  • AIA Group Limited

  • AIICO Insurance Plc

  • Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt

  • Allianz Group

  • Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company

  • American International Group (AIG)

  • AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

  • AMP Limited

  • Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi

  • Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

  • Assurant Inc.

  • Aviva Plc

  • AXA SA

  • Banco Bradesco S.A.

  • Banco Nacional de Mexico SA (Banamex)

  • Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited

  • BNP Paribas Cardif SA

  • Caixa Economica Federal

  • Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

  • Ceska Pojistovna a.s.

  • China Life Insurance Company

  • China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd.

  • Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd.

  • CNP Assurances SA

  • Credit Agricole SA

  • Custodian and Allied Insurance Ltd.

  • Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

  • Danica Pension

  • DNB ASA

  • EFU General Insurance

  • ERGO Group AG

  • Ethias SA

  • Folksam

  • Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

  • Great Eastern Holdings Limited

  • Great-West Lifeco Inc.

  • Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

  • Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B.

  • Gulf Insurance Group

  • Hanwha Life Insurance Company Ltd.

  • Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

  • HDFC Bank Limited

  • ICICI Bank Limited

  • ING Group

  • Ingosstrakh Insurance Company

  • Insurance Australia Group Limited

  • Intact Financial Corporation

  • Intesa Sanpaolo

  • Itau Unibanco Holding SA

  • Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

  • Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited

  • Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K

  • Kyobo Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

  • LahiTapiola Group

  • Leadway Assurance Company Limited

  • Liberty Holdings Limited

  • LIC of India

  • Lloyds Banking Group Plc

  • Manulife Financial Corporation

  • MAPFRE, S.A.

  • Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

  • Menzis Zorgverzekeraar N.V.

  • Mercantil Servicios Financieros C.A.

  • MetLife, Inc.

  • Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

  • Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd.

  • Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited

  • New York Life Insurance Company

  • Nippon Life Insurance Company

  • Nonghyup Life Insurance

  • Nordea Bank AB

  • NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited

  • O.W.M CZ Groep Zorgverkeraar U.A.

  • Old Mutual Life Assurance Company

  • OP Financial Group

  • PFA Holding A/S

  • PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

  • Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

  • Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Group

  • Prudential Financial, Inc.

  • Prudential Plc

  • Rosgosstrakh

  • RSA Insurance Group Plc

  • Sampo Oyj

  • Samsung Life Insurance Company Ltd.

  • Sanlam Limited

  • SOGAZ Insurance Group

  • State Bank of India

  • State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

  • State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Limited

  • Storebrand ASA

  • Sun Life Financial, Inc.

  • Suncorp Group Limited

  • Swiss Life Holding Limited

  • Talanx AG

  • The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

  • Tryg A/S

  • Unipol Gruppo SpA

  • Vienna Insurance Group AG

  • Zurich Insurance Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19d3k4

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insurance-industry-report-2022-impact-of-covid-19-regulatory-landscape-competition-swot-analysis-industry-forecasts-301637636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

