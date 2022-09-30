Global Insurance Industry Report 2022: Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Landscape, Competition, SWOT Analysis, Industry Forecasts
With the world battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, the impact has been felt on each and every sector and everyday life. Perhaps one of the biggest effects of this pandemic has been on the financial services industry and the insurance industry.
In many cases, insurers have already started taking the necessary action for protecting their businesses, which have left many consumers in the lurch in this challenging time.
On the other hand, the overall reputation of insurers is taking a further battering as consumers and businesses come to terms with the fact that most insurance policies do not cover pandemics.
With a recession threatening the global economy and an increasing number of insolvencies, the insurance industry and their investments are coming under pressure like never before.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insurance industry in these difficult times. The report covers the following:
An industry definition.
An analysis of the global insurance industry through industry statistics, industry value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.
Impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the global insurance industry.
An analysis of the global life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.
An analysis of the global non-life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.
A complete analysis of the global reinsurance and motor insurance industry through industry statistics, market value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.
Porter's five forces analysis of the global insurance industry that looks at the various impacts on the industry and how these factors are going to mold the industry in the coming years.
Growth in the major insurance markets by region-wise is included. Each region is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value analysis, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.
An analysis of nearly 70 countries and their insurance markets is included. Each insurance market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry segmentation, market share analysis, a look at the life and non-life insurance markets, and an industry forecast.
A comprehensive coverage of 110 of the major insurance industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
A. Executive Summary
B. Industry Definition
C. Global Insurance Industry
C.1 Industry Statistics
C.2 Industry Value Analysis
C.3 Industry Segmentation
C.4 Global Insurance Industry: Market Share Analysis
C.5 Industry Forecast
D. Impact of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic on the Global Insurance Industry
D.1 Overview
D.2 Impact of the Pandemic on Life Insurance Sector
D.3 Impact of the Pandemic on Non-life Insurance Sector
D.4 Impact on the Underwriting Sector
E. Global Life Insurance Industry
E.1 Industry Statistics
E.2 Industry Value Analysis
E.3 Industry Segmentation
E.4 Market Share Analysis
E.5 Industry Forecast
F. Global Non-Life Insurance Industry
F.1 Industry Statistics
F.2 Industry Value Analysis
F.3 Industry Segmentation
F.4 Market Share Analysis
F.5 Industry Forecast
G. Global Reinsurance Industry
G.1 Industry Statistics
G.2 Industry Value Analysis
G.3 Industry Segmentation
G.4 Market Share Analysis
G.5 Industry Forecast
H. Global Motor Insurance Industry
H.1 Industry Statistics
H.2 Industry Value Analysis
H.3 Industry Segmentation
H.4 Industry Forecast
I. Global Insurance Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
I.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
I.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
I.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
I.4 Threat of New Entrants
I.5 Threat of Substitutes
I.6 Conclusion
J. Growth in the Major Insurance Regions
J.1 Asia Pacific
J.2 Europe
J.3 Middle East
J.4 North America
J.5 South America
K. Analysis of Major Insurance Markets
K.1 Market Overview
K.2 Impact of COVID-19
K.3 Regulatory Landscape
K.4 Competition in the Market
K.5 SWOT Analysis
K.6 Industry Forecast
L. Major Industry Players
L.1 Corporate Analysis
L.2 Financial Snapshot
L.3 SWOT Analysis
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC
Achmea Holding
AG Insurance SA/NV
AIA Group Limited
AIICO Insurance Plc
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt
Allianz Group
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company
American International Group (AIG)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB
AMP Limited
Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
Assurant Inc.
Aviva Plc
AXA SA
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Banco Nacional de Mexico SA (Banamex)
Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
BNP Paribas Cardif SA
Caixa Economica Federal
Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Ceska Pojistovna a.s.
China Life Insurance Company
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd.
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd.
CNP Assurances SA
Credit Agricole SA
Custodian and Allied Insurance Ltd.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Danica Pension
DNB ASA
EFU General Insurance
ERGO Group AG
Ethias SA
Folksam
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Great Eastern Holdings Limited
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA
Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B.
Gulf Insurance Group
Hanwha Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
HDFC Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ING Group
Ingosstrakh Insurance Company
Insurance Australia Group Limited
Intact Financial Corporation
Intesa Sanpaolo
Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.
Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited
Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K
Kyobo Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
LahiTapiola Group
Leadway Assurance Company Limited
Liberty Holdings Limited
LIC of India
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Manulife Financial Corporation
MAPFRE, S.A.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
Menzis Zorgverzekeraar N.V.
Mercantil Servicios Financieros C.A.
MetLife, Inc.
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd.
Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited
New York Life Insurance Company
Nippon Life Insurance Company
Nonghyup Life Insurance
Nordea Bank AB
NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited
O.W.M CZ Groep Zorgverkeraar U.A.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company
OP Financial Group
PFA Holding A/S
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Group
Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential Plc
Rosgosstrakh
RSA Insurance Group Plc
Sampo Oyj
Samsung Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sanlam Limited
SOGAZ Insurance Group
State Bank of India
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Limited
Storebrand ASA
Sun Life Financial, Inc.
Suncorp Group Limited
Swiss Life Holding Limited
Talanx AG
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company
Tryg A/S
Unipol Gruppo SpA
Vienna Insurance Group AG
Zurich Insurance Group AG
