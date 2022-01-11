U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.27
    +3.04 (+3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +23.40 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2860
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,732.85
    +1,027.26 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.22
    +19.80 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Global Insurance Symposium Returns in April 2022

·2 min read

Early Bird Registration Now Open

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) has announced its 2022 conference will be held on April 19 – 21. The event will take place at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Since its inception in 2014, GIS has had thousands of attendees from over a dozen countries participate.

GIS logo
GIS logo

This event, which is now open for registration, aims to help insurance professionals from around the world discover what's next, prepare for tomorrow and solve the future. The theme of this year's event is "What Will Insurance Look Like in 2030?"

It will focus on timely and relevant themes of global risk; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); dynamic panel discussions; and engaging networking opportunities for attendees. All participants will be assigned to a cross-industry cohort facilitated by an insurance thought leader to help guide discussions and offer additional insights.

"The 2022 Global Insurance Symposium will convene insurtech and fintech thought leaders and innovators from around the world to collaboratively spur new ideas and share best practices to help shape the future of the insurance industry," said Jay Byers, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Greater Des Moines is an insurance global hub and this event attracts speakers and attendees who are the top-level leaders in insurance."

The three-day symposium, will offer a full agenda for participants, including an Insurtech Expo, presentations by insurtech entrepreneurs from the Global Insurance Accelerator, several panels and sessions featuring insurance industry leaders and state insurance commissioners, and networking opportunities.

"This is an important event that you won't want to miss for those in or around the insurance industry," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Whether you lead an insurer, are an interested regulator or have founded a startup focusing on insurtech, there is something for everyone. The 2022 Global Insurance Symposium will help position all leaders in the various parts of our industry to meet current and future challenges."

As the 2022 Global Insurance Symposium approaches, organizers are continuing to carefully monitor all COVID-related concerns and develop comprehensive conference protocols to ensure the health and safety of all who attend.

Early Bird registration is available through February 5 and offers attendees $100 in savings. For more information and to register, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

Media Registration:
Members of the media are invited to attend the Global Insurance Symposium. To inquire, please contact Courtney Shaw at cshaw@DSMpartnership.com.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:
Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms. For more information, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

Media Contact:
Courtney Shaw
Greater Des Moines Partnership
cshaw@DSMpartnership.com
(405) 747-8757

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insurance-symposium-returns-in-april-2022-301458857.html

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c3242.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Spiked 14%

    This morning, not one, but two separate Wall Street analysts decided that Lithium Americas stock is a buy. In the first big upgrade of the day, German banker Deutsche Bank announced it is raising its rating on Lithium Americas to a buy with a $34 price target. As the analyst explains in a note covered by StreetInsider.com, "lithium market fundamentals [are] tightening, with Lithium producers well positioned to benefit from a favorable pricing environment."

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Jerome Powell says report on digital currencies is ready to go

    The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today said that the government report on cryptocurrencies is expected to come out “within the next few weeks”.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Howard Hughes takes out $127M loan to refinance office towers vacated by Exxon

    The Woodlands-based developer is currently trying to find new tenants for the two towers at Hughes Landing.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • Tesla’s Austin factory is the ‘golden jewel’ in its supply ecosystem: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for Tesla production and the electric vehicle market.