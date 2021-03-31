Global InsurTech Market Report 2020-2024 - Influence of Digitization will Drive the Market
The InsurTech market is expected to grow by USD 21.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period. The influence of digitization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of investment will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/insurtech-market-industry-analysis
InsurTech Market: Value Chain Positioning Landscape
The increasing use of smartphones and the ease-of-access of the Internet through smartphones have bolstered digital marketing and digital distribution of insurance policies through advanced technologies.
InsurTech Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest InsurTech market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of financial services sector and key vendors will significantly drive InsurTech market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for InsurTech in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
Alan SA
Clover Health
Cytora Ltd.
Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC
Oscar Insurance Corp.
Quantemplate Technologies Inc.
Shift Technology
simplesurance GmbH
Trov Insurance Solutions LLC
ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
COVID-19 impact on IT sector
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Value Chain Positioning
Market segments
Comparison by value chain positioning
Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
IT support - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Claim management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by value chain positioning
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
