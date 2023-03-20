Global Integrated Circuit Market Size & Analysis

Global Market Estimates

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Texas Instruments, AMI Semiconductor, SK Hynix, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Inc., and Fujitsu, among others, are some of the key players in the integrated circuit market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Integrated Circuit Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Some factors influencing the market growth include the growing acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in hybrid and electric vehicles, the significantly rising utilization of tablet computers, and the expanding use of digital photography and video recorders.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Integrated Circuit Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the logical circuits segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the traditional computers segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Logic

Memory

Micro

Analog

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Standard Computers

Cell phones

Tablets

Automotive

Servers

Internet of Things

Television

Set Top Box

Gaming Consoles





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

