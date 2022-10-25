Global Integrated Legal and Business Services Firm, DWF, Selects iManage Cloud as its Document and Email Management Platform

iManage

Users across 30 office locations worldwide will benefit from a secure, collaborative and modern work environment

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that DWF – a UK headquartered, leading global provider of integrated legal and business services – has selected iManage Cloud as its secure platform for intelligent document and email management and collaboration. When live, users across the firm’s 30 offices will benefit from a secure, collaborative and modern work environment.



Prior to making the decision to move to the iManage Cloud, DWF was already a long-time customer of iManage Work, on-premises, and was an early adopter of iManage Cloud in Australia. Due to the unprecedented change in working practices and challenges caused by the pandemic – among them being remote working, increased cyber security burden, and competition for legal talent – the decision was made to undergo a comprehensive review of the firm’s business and technology requirements for the new post pandemic environment.

Embarking on an extensive investigation of document management systems available on the market, and a rigorous solution review process, DWF selected iManage Cloud, foremost, for its high security standards, proven scalability, performance, and native integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Teams – all critical requirements for hybrid working, today and in the future.

“Our selection of the iManage Cloud is an important and long-term decision for our firm,” said Daniel Pollick, CIO at DWF. “We are invested in Microsoft technology – it underpins our integrated services model and is the preferred interface for our lawyers. iManage offers us the best combination of legal-focussed user functionality, security and seamless integration that we need to help us optimise our investments in Microsoft while leveraging the strengths of iManage to enhance our information governance across the business.”

Pollick continued, “We look forward to working with Morae, our iManage implementation partner, who will be supporting us every step of the way, to help us migrate to the iManage Cloud and optimise the solution for our needs.”

David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae, commented, “For a firm to draw the most value, the document management system must seamlessly integrate with the organisation’s ‘systems of engagement and insight’. This provides users the modern collaboration capabilities, access to knowledge assets, information security, and the ability to truly drive data-driven decisions. We are excited to lend our expertise to enable DWF to achieve all of this, and more. iManage Cloud migration and Microsoft integration are areas that we have extensive experience in, having delivered hundreds of successful projects, including for some of the largest and most complex in the legal industry.”

Today, over 90% of the UK’s largest law firms use iManage, including 100% of the Magic Circle. Over 50% of all iManage customers are now in the Cloud.

Geoff Hornsby, iManage General Manager EMEA, explained, “We understand law firm operation – how lawyers work, the functionality they need to remove friction in their day-to-day processes to maintain high levels of productivity and client service. The cyber security requirements of firms, alongside their compliance, risk and governance commitments, are now built into our solution. Our strategic partnership with Microsoft, and our future product roadmaps will continuously enrich all these areas and more. We are delighted that DWF is moving to the iManage Cloud, and we are looking forward to continuing our long association with the firm.”

