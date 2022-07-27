U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Pest Type By Control Method By Application By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Pest Type (Weeds, Invertebrates, Pathogens, Vertebrates) By Control Method (Biological Control, Chemical Control, Cultural Controls, Mechanical & Physical Controls, Others) By Application (Agricultural, Residential, Commercial, Industrial) By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Pest Type By Control Method By Application By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310311/?utm_source=GNW

The global integrated pest management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Integrated pest management, often referred to as integrated pest control, is a technique used to reduce pest issues in agricultural output in order to stop them from destroying crops, hurting animals, or infesting structures.

The integrated pest control approach seeks to keep the pest population below the level to prevent crop loss and economic damage.By effectively regulating the external elements that have a negative impact on the market’s growth, pest management aids in maximizing agricultural production.

In rural-urban agricultural settings, integrated pest control techniques can be used to address the bug problem. Growing concerns regarding the harmful effects of pesticides on the environment and high demand for pest managment from the agriculture industry are expected to drive the growth of the global integrated pest management market in the next five years.

The global integrated pest management market is segmented into pest type, control method, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to account for a major market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The presence of major market players in the region and technological improvements in the agriculture industry are driving the market growth in the region.
Some of the key players operating in the global integrated pest management market are Bayer CropScience LLC, BASF SE, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Integrated Pest Management, Inc., SGS SA, Ecolab Inc, IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global integrated pest management market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global integrated pest management market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global integrated pest management market based on pest type, control method, application, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global integrated pest management market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global integrated pest management market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global integrated pest management market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global integrated pest management market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global integrated pest management market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of integrated pest management service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the integrated pest management service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the integrated pest management service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global integrated pest management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Integrated pest management market players and other stakeholders
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to integrated pest management market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global integrated pest management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Pest Type:
o Weeds
o Invertebrates
o Pathogens
o Vertebrates
• Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Control Method:
o Biological Control
o Chemical Control
o Cultural Controls
o Mechanical & Physical Controls
o Others
• Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Application:
o Agricultural
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global integrated pest management market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310311/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


