U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.75
    -10.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,227.51
    +59.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,415.73
    -126.39 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.94
    -40.53 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    -1.09 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -1.14 (-4.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    -0.0430 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0077 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2990
    +0.6390 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,283.93
    -1,028.52 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.71
    +6.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Report 2021-2026 - Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated Workplace Management Systems

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period.

IWMS market is anticipated to grow rapidly, due to the growing adoption of IoT, and ICT by various industry verticals. Additionally, the deployment of cloud-based models of IWMS solutions is assisting the organizations in using the advanced solutions, with no investments in physical infrastructure.

Majority of the end-user industries are using IWMS technology because of the technical specification component comprising strategic planning of decision-making which increases expense control and productivity, which in turn drives the IWMS market growth. Businesses are gradually avoiding the conventional methods and shifting towards digital resolution for proceedings such as lease management, project management, facilities & space management, and asset and maintenance management.

Increased demand for enhanced operational and well-organized solutions offering the services and solutions of enhanced superiority is anticipated to drive the IWMS demand. Disaster recovery, consolidation of the data center, security and safety, tracking in real-time, integrated procedures, and less energy consumption are also projected to drive market growth.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market. The Solution segment's growth is facilitated by increasing focus of organizations to upgrade and maintain existing systems to streamline administrative procedures. These solutions assist companies in ensuring effectiveness of infrastructure and managerial support aspects for achieving business objectives.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $670.5 Million by 2026

The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.33% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$670.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$609 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America (including USA and Canada) retains a strong position in the global integrated workplace management systems market owing to high inclination of companies to embrace innovative technologies and rise in smart building projects that are favoring uptake of these systems for space management, asset and maintenance management, and real-estate and lease management.

Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to increasing penetration of IoT that is creating high demand for these systems to streamline operations. The regional market is bound to benefit from high uptake of cloud services, expansion of government/corporate networks and healthy growth of organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Speedy Recovery of Integrated Workplace Management System Market following the COVID-19 Bump

  • An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

  • Prime Objectives of IWMS

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market

  • Market Going to Get Bigger: Key Growth Drivers

  • Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated Workplace Management Systems

  • Analysis by Offering

  • Analysis by End-Use

  • Regional Analysis

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)

  • Accruent

  • Archibus Inc.

  • AssetWorks LLC

  • Budgetrac LLC

  • Causeway Technologies

  • Collectiveview, Inc.

  • Facilio

  • FM:Systems

  • FSI (FM Solutions)

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • MRI Software LLC

  • Nuvolo

  • OfficeSpace Software Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Planon

  • Rapal Oy

  • SAP SE

  • Service Works Global Ltd.

  • ServiceChannel

  • Smartsheet Inc.

  • SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL

  • Tango

  • VLogic Systems, Inc.

  • zLink, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour

  • Diverse Use Cases of IWMS

  • IMWS Set to Gain Importance Post-Pandemic

  • Construction Industry, a Key End-User of IWMS Impacted by the Pandemic

  • Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal

  • Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain

  • Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well

  • Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management

  • IWMS for Real Estate

  • IWMS Enables Effective Workplace Property Management

  • IMWS Streamlines Move Management, Logistics Management

  • More Effective Asset Tracking with IWMS

  • Numerous Benefits Offered Augment Adoption of IWMS

  • IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment

  • Obligations for Workplace Safety Management

  • Effective Workplace Environment Management

  • Overview of Facilities Management Technology

  • Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace

  • Influence of Technology in Workplace: Overview

  • Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge

  • Key Benefits of Automation in the Workplace

  • IMWS Drives Automation

  • Improved Communication with IWMS

  • IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center

  • IWMS Delivers Real-time Data

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fykn7s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-integrated-workplace-management-systems-iwms-market-report-2021-2026---workplace-trends-creating-conductive-setting-for-integrated-workplace-management-systems-301469870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Tesla is disappointing investors because it doesn't have a $25,000 car: analyst

    Tesla needs this one, one Wall Street analyst contends.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why Seagate Stock Surged 12% Today

    Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.