Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Boomi, Celigo, DBSync, elastic.io and Flowgear Among Others
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integration Platform as a Service Market By Service Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the integration platform as a service market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2031.
IPaaS is a platform that connects otherwise disjointed systems to deliver a unified solution to customers. It acts as a conduit for communication between multiple systems, allowing for integration and data sharing.Most companies run on various systems, especially between their sales, marketing, and service departments.
iPaaS improves communication between different silos by integrating software to better share data within the organization. It allows a company to expand its offering without the need to build out more services. Instead, it can integrate with another software that already provides that service and offer a unified, more robust solution to customers.
Factors such as growth in adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud Infrastructure and the surge in importance of cloud real-time monitoring in business sectors drive the growth of the integration platform as a service market globally. However, interoperability issues hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for streamline business process and growth in cloud adoption among SMEs provide ample growth opportunities for IPaaS market.
The integration platform as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into API management, B2B integration, data integration, cloud integration, application integration, and others. On the basis of API management, the market is segmented into solution and service. Further, on the basis of solution, the market is categorized into API analytics, API platform, and API security.
The key players that operate in the Integration platform as a service market are Boomi Inc., Celigo, DBSync, elastic.io, Flowgear, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation Jitterbit Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, MuleSoft LLC, Scribe Software Corporation, Seeburger AG, SnapLogic Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Key Benefits
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the integration platform as a service market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing integration platform as a service market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the integration platform as a service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global integration platform as a service market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
CHAPTER 4: INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 API Management
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.2.4 API Management Integration Platform as a Service Market by API Management Component
4.2.4.1 Solution Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2 Solution Market size and forecast, by country
4.2.4.3 Service Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.4 Service Market size and forecast, by country
4.3 B2B Integration
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Data Integration
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Cloud Integration
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Application Integration
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country
4.7 Others
4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 5: INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Private
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Hybrid
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Public
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 6: INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 SMEs
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 7: INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 BFSI
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Energy and Utilities
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 IT and Telecom
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Government and Public Sector
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
7.6 Healthcare
7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3 Market analysis by country
7.7 Manufacturing
7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3 Market analysis by country
7.8 Retail
7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.8.3 Market analysis by country
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.9.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 8: INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Boomi Inc.
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Celigo
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 DBSync
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 elastic.io
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Flowgear
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 IBM Corporation
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Jitterbit Inc.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Microsoft Corporation
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 MuleSoft LLC
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Oracle Corporation
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 SAP SE
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Scribe Software Corporation
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Seeburger AG
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 SnapLogic Inc.
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Tibco
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Workato Inc.
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 Zapier
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments
