Global Intelligent Network Market to Get Dynamic; Itential Launches its Network Automation System, Itential 6.0: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising adoption of cloud-based network devices in telecommunications, the global intelligent network market is set to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares a detailed analysis in its report, titled “Intelligent Network Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management, Network Adoption, Performance Prediction, Configuration Extrapolation), By End-User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Network Service Providers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2028”. How multiple factors will play an influential role in the market development is also contained in the report.

An intelligent network (IN) refers to a telecommunications network that is independent of service. It means that intelligence components are inserted into computer nodes, distributing them throughout the network. The network operator is enabled to control and develop services more efficiently and effectively as a result. More importantly, new services can be placed quickly into the network and services can be customized to the consumer’s preferences.

Top Players Overview:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Nokia Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Orange S.A.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Colt Technology Services

Itential Sandvine

Netcracker Inc.

Key Market Driver –

Rising market of network devices due to growing need of network based applications

Technological advancement in Next Generation Network (NGT) and Voice over IP services

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of skilled professionals to efficiently operate AI-based networking solutions may hamper the market growth

Continuously Rising Demand for Cloud Computing Platforms to Boost the Market

Cloud computing solutions, particularly Internet of Things (IoT) applications, are seeing an exponential rise in demand across industries. For example, according to an analysis by Capgemini, after Harley-Davidson shifted to a fully IoT-enabled production structure, the company reported an overall profit rise of 3 to 4%. This bodes well for the global intelligent network market growth as increased profitability will accentuate the economic viability of the IN systems. As more companies install next generation technologies such as IoT and AI, networks will get denser and the global intelligent network market size will expand.

Numerous Benefits of IN Solutions to Lead to Wider Acceptance Across Industries

Intelligent networks offer a host of advantages which make them a profit-maximizing instrument for businesses. For instance, IN systems make possible speedy introduction of new services and efficient modification of existing ones without the need for physical intervention. Consequently, the need for intermediaries is eliminated and quality of services can be improved on a regular basis. The global intelligent network market revenue can get a major upward thrust with increasing reliance of producers and buyers on intelligent network devices and systems.

However, high installation costs of advanced systems such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT, vulnerability to cyber-attacks, and overdependence can dampen the spirit of the global intelligent network market during the forecast period.

Lucrative Opportunities in Innovation to Raise Market Potential

Increasing attention given by companies to develop innovative products is expected to propel the global intelligent network market till 2026. For example, in 2017, Nokia introduced its Intelligent Access solutions which enables operators to provide consumers high-speed broadband without the need to place the fiber all the way to the residence location. Some companies are engaging in acquisition activities to diversify their product range. For instance, in August 2019, Cisco announced that it would acquire Cloud Cherry, a customer experience management company, so as to improve customer experiences in real-time by employing cloud data analytics technology.

Fortune Business Insights covers some of the key players in the global intelligent network market. These include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Netcracker Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sandvine, Juniper Networks, and others.

North America to Occupy a Significant Position; Asia-Pacific to Chart Fastest Growth

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global intelligent network market from a revenue standpoint. This is primarily owing to the presence of leading market players that are increasing their investments in research and development and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest growth at an impressive CAGR on account growing installation rates of IoT, AI, and other IN systems by small and medium enterprises. Government initiatives, such as China’s ICT Governance Regime, India’s Digital India campaign, and so on, are also expected to benefit the global intelligent network market in the near future.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Application

Information Cognition

Traffic Prediction and Classification

Resource Management

Network Adoption

Performance Prediction

Configuration Extrapolation

2. By End-User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Network Service Providers

Others

3. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

August 2018 – Itential, a provider of intelligent network automation, launched Itential 6.0., a modern network automation system. This solution have the abilities to support various data models with DevOps tools and controllers.

October 2017 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., launched an All-intelligent network to use the power of ultra-broadband. The company develops intelligent and superfast ultra-broadband networks. This innovation was completed with an aim to help carriers address upcoming encounters developed by industry uncertainties, and attain new development in the B2B, B2C, and B2H divisions.

