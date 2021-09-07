U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

Global Intelligent Network Market to Get Dynamic; Itential Launches its Network Automation System, Itential 6.0: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Companies Covered in Intelligent Network Market Research Report are Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Orange S.A., Tech Mahindra Limited, Colt Technology Services, Itential Sandvine, Netcracker Inc.

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising adoption of cloud-based network devices in telecommunications, the global intelligent network market is set to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares a detailed analysis in its report, titled “Intelligent Network Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management, Network Adoption, Performance Prediction, Configuration Extrapolation), By End-User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Network Service Providers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2028”. How multiple factors will play an influential role in the market development is also contained in the report.

An intelligent network (IN) refers to a telecommunications network that is independent of service. It means that intelligence components are inserted into computer nodes, distributing them throughout the network. The network operator is enabled to control and develop services more efficiently and effectively as a result. More importantly, new services can be placed quickly into the network and services can be customized to the consumer’s preferences.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intelligent-network-market-100759

What Does the Report Offer?

  • Valuable insights into the upcoming market opportunities;

  • Tangible analysis of the market drivers, segments, and restraints;

  • Exhaustive examination of the key market players and their strategies; and

  • Microscopic study of the regional dynamics influencing the market.

Top Players Overview:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Juniper Networks

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Orange S.A.

  • Tech Mahindra Limited

  • Colt Technology Services

  • Itential Sandvine

  • Netcracker Inc.

Key Market Driver

  • Rising market of network devices due to growing need of network based applications

  • Technological advancement in Next Generation Network (NGT) and Voice over IP services

Key Market Restraint –

  • Lack of skilled professionals to efficiently operate AI-based networking solutions may hamper the market growth

Continuously Rising Demand for Cloud Computing Platforms to Boost the Market

Cloud computing solutions, particularly Internet of Things (IoT) applications, are seeing an exponential rise in demand across industries. For example, according to an analysis by Capgemini, after Harley-Davidson shifted to a fully IoT-enabled production structure, the company reported an overall profit rise of 3 to 4%. This bodes well for the global intelligent network market growth as increased profitability will accentuate the economic viability of the IN systems. As more companies install next generation technologies such as IoT and AI, networks will get denser and the global intelligent network market size will expand.

Numerous Benefits of IN Solutions to Lead to Wider Acceptance Across Industries

Intelligent networks offer a host of advantages which make them a profit-maximizing instrument for businesses. For instance, IN systems make possible speedy introduction of new services and efficient modification of existing ones without the need for physical intervention. Consequently, the need for intermediaries is eliminated and quality of services can be improved on a regular basis. The global intelligent network market revenue can get a major upward thrust with increasing reliance of producers and buyers on intelligent network devices and systems.

However, high installation costs of advanced systems such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT, vulnerability to cyber-attacks, and overdependence can dampen the spirit of the global intelligent network market during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/intelligent-network-market-100759

Lucrative Opportunities in Innovation to Raise Market Potential

Increasing attention given by companies to develop innovative products is expected to propel the global intelligent network market till 2026. For example, in 2017, Nokia introduced its Intelligent Access solutions which enables operators to provide consumers high-speed broadband without the need to place the fiber all the way to the residence location. Some companies are engaging in acquisition activities to diversify their product range. For instance, in August 2019, Cisco announced that it would acquire Cloud Cherry, a customer experience management company, so as to improve customer experiences in real-time by employing cloud data analytics technology.

Fortune Business Insights covers some of the key players in the global intelligent network market. These include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Netcracker Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sandvine, Juniper Networks, and others.

North America to Occupy a Significant Position; Asia-Pacific to Chart Fastest Growth

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global intelligent network market from a revenue standpoint. This is primarily owing to the presence of leading market players that are increasing their investments in research and development and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest growth at an impressive CAGR on account growing installation rates of IoT, AI, and other IN systems by small and medium enterprises. Government initiatives, such as China’s ICT Governance Regime, India’s Digital India campaign, and so on, are also expected to benefit the global intelligent network market in the near future.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/intelligent-network-market-100759

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Application

  • Information Cognition

  • Traffic Prediction and Classification

  • Resource Management

  • Network Adoption

  • Performance Prediction

  • Configuration Extrapolation

2. By End-User

  • Telecom Service Providers

  • Cloud Service Providers

  • Managed Network Service Providers

  • Others

3. By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

  • August 2018 – Itential, a provider of intelligent network automation, launched Itential 6.0., a modern network automation system. This solution have the abilities to support various data models with DevOps tools and controllers.

  • October 2017 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., launched an All-intelligent network to use the power of ultra-broadband. The company develops intelligent and superfast ultra-broadband networks. This innovation was completed with an aim to help carriers address upcoming encounters developed by industry uncertainties, and attain new development in the B2B, B2C, and B2H divisions.

Pre Book- Intelligent Network Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100759

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 –2028

Location Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Disaster and Emergency Response Management, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Supply Chain Management), By Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Tourism and Hospitality), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fleet Management Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet and Passenger Cars), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-premises), By Industry (Manufacturing, Logistics, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


