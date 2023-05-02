Global Intelligent Power Module Market Report 2023: Rising Acceptance of GaN & SiC Materials in Automotive & Power Semiconductor Uses Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Voltage, Circuit Configuration, Vertical, Current Rating, Power Device, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent Power Module Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are hybrid power devices that combine a high-speed, low-loss insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) with an improved protection circuit and gate drive.

IPMs use IGBT semiconductors with high tech current sensing to provide extremely effective short-circuit or over-protection. This makes it possible to keep an eye on the current going through the power device.



In addition, IPM's integrated under-voltage or over-lockout protection strengthens the system's dependability. Lastly, the automatically built intelligent power modules are intended to minimize time to market, cost, and system size. Intelligent power modules, or IPM modules, are utilized in electrical equipment and the technology sector for the primary purposes of power control and power conservation. Concerns about global warming are anticipated to increase the significance of this issue during the predicted period.



Worldwide, machines are so adaptable, compact, and effective at what they are designed to perform that they have supplanted humans in many manual tasks.

In recent years, the demand for machinery and electronic equipment has expanded dramatically, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue or possibly accelerate in the years to come. Furthermore, automation modernization in various industries, particularly process automation and control automation equipment, is also anticipated to boost the intelligent power module market.



Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for EVs globally



Increasing production and sales of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) are anticipated to generate tremendous opportunities for the power electronics industry in the transportation application segment.

In addition, the growing number of charging stations is driving the demand for power electronic components like intelligent power modules (IPMs), insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT),power management integrated circuits (PMICs),and standard & power integrated modules.

In light of these factors, the intelligent power module market is estimated to grow with the surging demand and manufacturing of EVs worldwide.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market.

The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.



Rising acceptance of GaN & SiC materials in automotive & power semiconductor uses



The most significant benefit of SiC is its dramatically increased efficiency. In addition to its near-immediate adoption in energy-focused businesses, such as electric vehicles and solar energy, SiC boosts the efficiency of electronics among industries and contributes to the global reduction of carbon footprint. SiC is used in photovoltaics, uninterruptible power supplies, motor drives, and power supplies. The increased adoption of GaN & SiC materials in several applications is predicted to contribute to the market expansion significantly.



Market Restraining Factors

Slower adoption of new technologies and complex structure of IPMs may hinder growth



The businesses active in the intelligent power modules market are primarily concerned with integrating many features onto a single chip, which results in an intricate design. The designing & integration of complex devices calls for specialized skill sets, well-tested methodologies, and tool sets, all of which contribute to a rise in the devices' overall cost.

It is anticipated that the high price of the devices would slow the transition toward more modern technical devices, which in turn is anticipated to constrain the growth of the intelligent power module market.

Scope of the Study

By Voltage

Up To 600V

601V - 1,200V

Above 1,200V

By Circuit Configuration

6-Pack

Bridge

7-Pack

Others

By Vertical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Current Rating

Up to 100A

101A to 600A

Above 600A

By Power Device

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Others

