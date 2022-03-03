U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

The global intelligent transportation systems market is expected to reach $40.76 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031

·3 min read
Market Segmentation. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Functionality. ATMS is the most common system of ITS. It is also the most prominent system used under intelligent transportation systems.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Transportation Systems Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Functionality, Offering, Component, Product, Deployment and Country-wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241814/?utm_source=GNW


ATMS is expected to dominate the segment throughout the forecasted period due to the urgent need to manage imminent traffic problems persisting globally due to a substantial increase in vehicles in the last decade.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Offering

The hardware segment witnessed the most growth in the ITS market during the forecast period due to the prolific number of hardware equipment required for the setup of the ITS industry.Moreover, semiconductors, sensors, and telecommunication networks are costly to set up and commission.

Therefore, it grows in value over the forecast period.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Component

The telecommunication networks segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period as wires and lines are required for every ITS function.They are the building blocks for a successful ITS architecture.

In addition, the increasing demand for fiber optic cables is expected to boost the growth of the telecommunication networks market.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Deployment

The cloud segment is also expected to witness the largest share in the market and the highest growth in the coming years as it allows users to better manage their data for ITS. Also, it will enable greater storage facility to its users compared to on-premise storage accessibility.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Application

The traffic management segment dominates the application part of the industry throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cars in the current scenario.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Region

The automobile market in the U.S. is one of the largest in terms of volume in 2020 and is expected to increase exponentially. The vehicle sector in the U.S. sold around 14.5 million light vehicle units in 2020. Consequently, ITS use for traffic management and road safety in the U.S. increases. It also has ample resources to set up the prolific number of ITS ecosystems for better managing the congestion problem in the North America region.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the intelligent transportation systems market.

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Siemens AG, Thales SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Garmin Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Ricardo, Swarco Holding, TransCore, EFKON GmbH, Redflex Holdings, Transmax Pty Ltd., Aecom Technology Corporation, Citilog, and Agero, Inc.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241814/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


