Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Report 2022-2026 - Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2026

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$27 Billion in 2022 is projected to reach US$49.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the analysis period.

With the help of advanced traffic monitoring systems, data is transmitted to the appropriate authorities for readying rescue teams on time and the motoring public to keep track of possible delays or dangers on the road via VMS (variable message signs), HAR (highway advisory radio) or broadcast radio traffic reports.



ITS, entailing the application of information, communication, sensor and control systems to improve surface transportation systems` performance, can be classified into areas that address different transportation requirements such as travel security, reliability, higher mobility and lowered traffic jams.

The technology comprises of traffic signal controls, electronic fare payment and constantly updated traveler data in conjunction with multimodal scheduling data. Superior navigation, communications, operations monitoring and data-collecting technologies are applied to improve the mobility, security and efficiency of transportation.

Traveler management systems help in easing congestion on roads and in significantly reducing the response times in case of emergencies. ITS for public transportation services aid in streamlining transit, enable transit firms in identifying the precise location of vehicles and ensuring safety of commuters.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Intelligent Transportation Systems, accounting for an estimated 39.1% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$10.5 Billion in 2022 is projected to reach US$15.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Story continues

China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Intelligent Transportation Systems, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Effect of the Pandemic on Transportation Industry

COVID-19 Necessitates Profound Changes in Travel Patterns

COVID-19 Holds Hidden Opportunity for Intelligent Transportation System

Pandemic Creates Need for Resilient Transportation System

COVID-19 Brings Fourth Need for Intelligent Transportation Systems amid Certain Limitations

Enabling Technologies

Different Phases of ITS Application

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)

Understanding Load Tracking System

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary Review

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Outlook

Intelligent Transportation System: A Cornerstone Technology for Smart Transportation

ITS Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E

Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Brands of Select Region

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 161 Featured):

Accenture

Citilog SA

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Cubic Corporation

Denso Corporation

EFKON AG

emovis

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM Corporation

Image Sensing Systems Inc.

INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE

Intelight Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

LeddarTech Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

SpeedInfo, Inc.

SWARCO AG

Telenav, Inc.

TransCore Holdings, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As a Novel Platform Capable of Enabling Future-Proof Traffic Management, ITS Set to Widen its Addressable Market

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments

Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Focus on Smart Highways and Smart Roads to Enhance ITS Deployments

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for ITS & Allied Markets

Heightened Focus on Integrating Diverse Technologies Set to Streamline ITS Landscape

Prevailing Technological Trends Fully Support Deployments of Large-Scale ITS

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ITS Market

Increasing Number of Mega Cities Favors Future Growth

Major Global Cities Leading the Way in Deployment of Intelligent Transportation Systems

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Growing Emphasis on Smart Transportation Widens Prospects

Smart Parking Technologies Come to the Fore to Address Parking Related Issues

Transformational Role of IoT Expands ITS Application Areas

Advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Render Support to ITS Networks

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Government Policy Vis-a-vis ITS Projects: Critical for ITS Implementations

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in "Concept Selling"

Rapidly Evolving Role of Cellular Networks in ITS: A Major Ongoing Trend

5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ITS Ecosystem

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems Emerge to Redefine ITS Concept

Technology Developers & Authorities Seek to Bring Forward Interoperability Standards

Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS Domain

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas Drives Demand

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

V2X Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

Connected Vehicles Pave the Way for Wider Uptake of V2X Technologies

V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Road Safety Cameras Augment ITS Capabilities

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Using Open Data & Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Big Data Applications Raise Privacy Concerns in ITS

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks

Key Issues to Reckon with

Potential Risks & Threats to Smart Vehicles and ITS Networks

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist

Privacy Concerns

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2v9ig

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intelligent-transportation-systems-its-market-report-2022-2026---developing-markets-to-turbo-charge-future-growth-in-the-its-market-301610751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets