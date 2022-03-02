U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,383.51
    +77.25 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.95
    +618.00 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,696.92
    +164.46 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    +42.66 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.34
    +4.93 (+4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.00
    -22.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.1320 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.7300 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.30
    +705.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.49
    -5.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Markets, 2022-2027 - Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The interactive patient engagement solutions market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2022-2027.

The positive results of interactive patient engagement solutions are widespread in reducing medical costs. Nursing was at the forefront of achieving these results and was one of the first users of healthcare IT to feature interactive patient involvement.

With hospitals increasingly generating revenue outlooks for solution providers in the interactive patient engagement market, healthcare systems relentlessly focus on improving patient outcomes. The role of patient involvement in promoting patient loyalty in a hospital environment is key to driving the use of such systems in the market for interactive patient involvement solutions.

KEY POINTS

Technology development continues to transform the consumer health experience through the platforms that provide flexible and customizable communications with multiple modalities, such as SMS texts, downloadable apps, interactive voice output (IVR), or patient portals, make it easy for patients to access, eventually benefit the interactive patients engagement accessibility solutions in the market

Access to the patient portal may improve patient engagement and change the way healthcare is delivered, healthcare improvements are associated with specific portals, such as the use of secure messages as a patient-provider and patient access to test results propel the growth of the interactive patient engagement solutions market

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Technology advancements have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. Patients receive more patient-centric care, have a higher level of trust with their doctor, a better relationship, and more trust and increased patient engagement is positively correlated with reduced overall spending and reduced litigation against healthcare professionals experience the top-line growth in the market

A web-based out-patient portal helps patients manage their health by giving them access to their medical information, scheduling appointments, tracking medications, and communicating with doctors and care team members. Although early studies usually relied on survey data, using data from the health portal application, systematically investigated patient use of the out-patient portal and how patients interact with the tool

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America captured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market

The adoption rate of advanced HCIT technologies in healthcare is emerging in APAC. Less awareness about technologies, lack of patient education and high implementation costs are challenging factors for the key market players to invest in adopting new technologies to accelerate the growth of the market

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors, especially giant players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Thereby gaining traction among end-users in the interactive patient engagement solutions market

Epic partnered with Intelliguard to develop an interface to integrate its wireless medication management tracking technology and estimated at least 40% of the US population had medical data stored in Epic's EHR, and this implementation is for the further improvisation on the interface, thereby developing a healthy interactive patients engagement in the market

FACTORS IMPACTING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET

  • The Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential

  • Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches

  • Paradigm Shift Towards Patient Education for Clinical Efficiency

  • Growth in Medical Tourism

  • Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Encouraging Adoption of PES

  • Government Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions

  • Increasing Number Of mHealth Applications

  • Growing Hospitalization Rate Owing to the Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Prominent Vendors

  • Epic Systems

  • GetWellNetwork

  • Sentrics

  • Sonifi Health

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aceso Interactive

  • Advantech

  • ARBOR Technology

  • Barco

  • Buddy Healthcare

  • BEWATEC ConnectedCare

  • ClinicAll

  • Globestar Systems

  • DMF Systems

  • eVideon

  • Healthcare Information (HCI)

  • HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

  • Hospedia

  • I3 Solutions

  • J2 Interactive

  • Lincor

  • MDM Commercial

  • pCare

  • PDi Communication Systems

  • ResMed

  • TeleHealth Services

  • The Access Group

  • Vocera Communications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries
8.2 Technological Advances in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches
8.3 Focus on Patient Education For Clinical Efficiency
8.4 Surge in Medical Tourism

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Solutions
9.2 Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption of HCIT Solutions
9.3 Increasing Number of mHealth Applications
9.4 Growing Hospitalization Rate Due to Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Data Security Concerns
10.2 High Infrastructure & Implementation Costs
10.3 Variations in Telehealth Regulations Worldwide

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography Insights
11.2.2 Type Insights
11.2.3 Product Insights
11.2.4 Application Insights
11.2.5 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Patient Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Inpatient
12.4 Outpatient

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 In-Room Television
13.4 Interactive Beside Terminal
13.5 Tablet
13.6 Other Products

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Health Management
14.4 Patient Education
14.5 Social Management
14.6 Other Applications

15 End User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.4 Ambulatory Care Centers
15.5 Other End Users

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp792z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interactive-patient-engagement-solutions-markets-2022-2027---technological-advancements-in-ipe-solutions-and-new-product-launches-301494054.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • OPEC Meets Today. Here’s What to Watch.

    The members of OPEC+, which includes Russia, control more than 40% of global oil production. The Ukraine situation will be a key item to monitor.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • EIA data show declines in weekly U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 25. On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 2.

  • Western Oil Companies Leave Russia to Their State-Run Rivals

    The exit has been less costly than the big write-downs imply, but it marks another step in the rise of national oil and gas companies.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • Southwest Gas Plans to Spin Off Subsidiary Icahn Wanted Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. plans to spin off a construction business that billionaire investor Carl Icahn has pushed the utility to sell.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Las Ve