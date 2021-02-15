Global Interactive Textbooks Industry
Global Interactive Textbooks Market to Reach $2. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Textbooks estimated at US$790 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. K-12 Schools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Higher Education Institutions segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Interactive Textbooks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$400.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Apple, Inc.
Cambridge University Press
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
McGraw-Hill Education
Oxford University Press
Pearson India Education Services Pvt. Ltd.
VitalSource Technologies LLC
