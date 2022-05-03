ReportLinker

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Industry"

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Interactive Voice Response (IVR) operates as a telecommunication technology that facilitates interaction between a computer machine and human beings through usage of DTMF and voice tones input through a keypad. The primary market drivers for IVR are the rise in cloud infrastructure, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing number of calls. One of the pioneering technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been finding increasing adoption to make the IVR industry progressive. The dual-tone technology and the speech technology applications reduce the hold time and drop-off time for each call, increasing the outbound call frequency that results in automating repetitive tasks, which improves the agent efficiency. Such reasons fuel the market growth of the IVR system. IVR analytics trigger market growth by helping the companies achieve customer satisfaction by capturing and tracking, and evaluating the overall call experience.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Speech-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.1% share of the global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market. The speech-based IVR segment is gaining traction by integrating with the natural language programming (NLP), assisting in reducing the time spent to solve a query by an individual, which reduces the call duration, helping to achieve reduce the cost for an organization.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America`s large market share of the IVR market is primarily due to an efficient implementation of IVR systems by telecommunication companies, improved network infrastructure, flawless security and communications, ease of accomplishment of a task without needing the service of an agent, and large-scale adoption of IVR systems by large and small enterprises. Additionally, early implementation of advanced technologies like natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence in the US propels market demand in North America. Asia-Pacific market is driven by significant uptake of IVR systems in several industry verticals like BFSI, telecommunications, public and government sector, healthcare, and rising number of SMEs, as well as large enterprises in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -

[24]7.ai, Inc.

8x8, Inc.

Alvaria, Inc.

Atos SE

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

NICE inContact

IVR Lab LLC

NEC Corporation of America

Nuance Communications, Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Call Centers

With Telehealth Growing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, IVR

Systems Emerge as Critical Technology to Enable Services

SMEs Increasingly Rely on Cloud Telephony amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems: An Introduction

Features of Interactive Voice Response System

Advantages of Interactive Voice Response Technology

Types of IVR

Various Use Cases of IVR

Significance of IVR for Small Businesses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Opportunities and Constraints for IVR Systems Market

Analysis by Technology

World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by

Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Touchtone-Based, and Speech-Based

Analysis by End-Use

World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by End-

Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI,

Travel & Hospitality, Pharma & Healthcare, Telecommunication

& ITES, Retail & Ecommerce, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by

Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East,

Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Select Popular IVR Systems

Select IVR Service Providers

Recent Market Activity

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Notable Trends in the IVR Market

Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR

Systems Market

Global Call Centers Market by Deployment (in %) for 2021

Global Call Centers Market by End-Use (in %) for 2021

Tracking Call Center Statistics

Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency

Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems

Pandemic Presents Challenging Environment

Improvements in Operational Efficiency: Need of the Hour

American Companies Revamping the Client-Service Operations

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in

IVR Systems Market

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in the Contact Centers

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Centers

Increased Adoption of Chatbots and Simpler Applications

Ensuring Security and Privacy of Data at the Contact Centers

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous

Potential for IVR Systems

NLP and NLU Critical IVR Technologies Bringing Change

Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems

Global Public Cloud Services: Percentage Market Share by

Service Type for 2020 and 2022

Demand for API based Sophisticated Flexible Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and

Scalability of Organizations

Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow

Maximizing Contact Center?s Agent Resources with Integrated

Inbound IVR Solutions

IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer service

Speech Enabled IVR Becoming the Preferred User Interface

Conversational IVR and Future Trends

IVR Solutions Enhance Services in BFSI Industry

IVR Systems in Banking

Select IVR Applications in the Banking Sector

Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector

COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs

Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Call Center IVR Software for Seamless Patient

Experience

The New Normal in Retail Industry Post COVID-19 to Provide

Boost to IVR Systems Market

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019

to 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Use of Omni-Channel IVR Systems Gain Momentum

IVR Systems in Utilities

Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market



