Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) operates as a telecommunication technology that facilitates interaction between a computer machine and human beings through usage of DTMF and voice tones input through a keypad. The primary market drivers for IVR are the rise in cloud infrastructure, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing number of calls. One of the pioneering technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been finding increasing adoption to make the IVR industry progressive. The dual-tone technology and the speech technology applications reduce the hold time and drop-off time for each call, increasing the outbound call frequency that results in automating repetitive tasks, which improves the agent efficiency. Such reasons fuel the market growth of the IVR system. IVR analytics trigger market growth by helping the companies achieve customer satisfaction by capturing and tracking, and evaluating the overall call experience.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Speech-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.1% share of the global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market. The speech-based IVR segment is gaining traction by integrating with the natural language programming (NLP), assisting in reducing the time spent to solve a query by an individual, which reduces the call duration, helping to achieve reduce the cost for an organization.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America`s large market share of the IVR market is primarily due to an efficient implementation of IVR systems by telecommunication companies, improved network infrastructure, flawless security and communications, ease of accomplishment of a task without needing the service of an agent, and large-scale adoption of IVR systems by large and small enterprises. Additionally, early implementation of advanced technologies like natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence in the US propels market demand in North America. Asia-Pacific market is driven by significant uptake of IVR systems in several industry verticals like BFSI, telecommunications, public and government sector, healthcare, and rising number of SMEs, as well as large enterprises in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
[24]7.ai, Inc.
8x8, Inc.
Alvaria, Inc.
Atos SE
Avaya Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Five9, Inc.
Genesys
NICE inContact
IVR Lab LLC
NEC Corporation of America
Nuance Communications, Inc.
RingCentral, Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vonage Holdings Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Call Centers
With Telehealth Growing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, IVR
Systems Emerge as Critical Technology to Enable Services
SMEs Increasingly Rely on Cloud Telephony amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems: An Introduction
Features of Interactive Voice Response System
Advantages of Interactive Voice Response Technology
Types of IVR
Various Use Cases of IVR
Significance of IVR for Small Businesses
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Growth Opportunities and Constraints for IVR Systems Market
Analysis by Technology
World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by
Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Touchtone-Based, and Speech-Based
Analysis by End-Use
World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by End-
Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI,
Travel & Hospitality, Pharma & Healthcare, Telecommunication
& ITES, Retail & Ecommerce, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East,
Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Select Popular IVR Systems
Select IVR Service Providers
Recent Market Activity
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Notable Trends in the IVR Market
Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR
Systems Market
Global Call Centers Market by Deployment (in %) for 2021
Global Call Centers Market by End-Use (in %) for 2021
Tracking Call Center Statistics
Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency
Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems
Pandemic Presents Challenging Environment
Improvements in Operational Efficiency: Need of the Hour
American Companies Revamping the Client-Service Operations
Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in
IVR Systems Market
Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in the Contact Centers
Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Centers
Increased Adoption of Chatbots and Simpler Applications
Ensuring Security and Privacy of Data at the Contact Centers
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous
Potential for IVR Systems
NLP and NLU Critical IVR Technologies Bringing Change
Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems
Global Public Cloud Services: Percentage Market Share by
Service Type for 2020 and 2022
Demand for API based Sophisticated Flexible Systems on the Rise
Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and
Scalability of Organizations
Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow
Maximizing Contact Center?s Agent Resources with Integrated
Inbound IVR Solutions
IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer service
Speech Enabled IVR Becoming the Preferred User Interface
Conversational IVR and Future Trends
IVR Solutions Enhance Services in BFSI Industry
IVR Systems in Banking
Select IVR Applications in the Banking Sector
Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector
COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs
Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical &
Healthcare Industry
Healthcare Call Center IVR Software for Seamless Patient
Experience
The New Normal in Retail Industry Post COVID-19 to Provide
Boost to IVR Systems Market
Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019
to 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Use of Omni-Channel IVR Systems Gain Momentum
IVR Systems in Utilities
Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
