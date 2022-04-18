U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,829.00
    -64.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    -0.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +20.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.41 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +2.40 (+11.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6300
    +0.1910 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,916.33
    -1,480.60 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.24
    -62.19 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market Report 2022: Compound Annual Growth of 2.71% Forecast During 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market

Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market
Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Several factors will continue to influence the growth of the global interbody spine implants market. Firstly, the analyst predicts the emergence of 3D-printed and custom-fit spine implants is expected to boost the global interbody spinal implants market growth. The use of 3D printing in healthcare has grown exponentially over the last decade due to cost savings, computing, and ever-increasing applications.

The global interbody spine implants market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast year 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Market Growth Enablers

  • Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

  • Expanding Target Population for Interbody Spine Implants

  • Rising Frequency of Strategic Acquisitions

Specialty orthopedic and spine centers accounted for a share of 34% and are likely to grow at a higher CAGR than the hospitals segment as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

In developing countries like India, the importance of MI spine surgery is also growing. The exponential growth of spinal training facilities and efficiency in private and corporate hospitals in emerging markets is also contributing to the growth of the hospitals segment.

Geographical Analysis

The presence of a large pool of patient population with various spinal disorders requiring spine implants, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative spine implants, and high awareness regarding the benefits of MI spine surgery procedures are collectively supporting the market growth of spine implants in North America.

In 2021, Latin America accounted for a revenue share of 3.7% in the global interbody spine implants market. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to the interbody spine implants market in the region.

Vendor Landscape

More than 400 vendors in the market offer a wide array of spine implants worldwide. Among all the companies that primarily derive revenue from spine implants, most of the emerging vendors are growing at high single-digit or low double-digit rates over the past few years.

The Report Includes:

  • The analysis of the global interbody spine implants market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

  • It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the interbody spine implants market.

  • The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

  • It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global interbody spine implants market.

  • The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage

The interbody spinal implants market is segmented by:

  • Product Type

  • Material

  • End-User

  • Geography

Companies Mentioned

  • Globus Medical

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic

  • NuVasive

  • Stryker

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Aegis Spine

  • ATEC Spine

  • Atlas Spine

  • Aurora Spine

  • Braun Melsungen

  • Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

  • Benvenue Medical

  • BM Korea

  • Canwell Medical

  • ChoiceSpine

  • Cousin Surgery

  • EUROS

  • Genius Ortho

  • Inion

  • L&K Biomed

  • Life Spine

  • Medacta International

  • Novax DMA

  • Orthofix Medical

  • SpineCraft

  • Spinal Elements

  • SpineVision

  • South America Implants

  • Ulrich Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntcc6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Alex Jones’s Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- A company owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after being hit by a flurry of lawsuits. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsInfowars sought Chapter 11 protection in Southern Texas,

  • China Raises Coal and Gas Output to Records After Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted coal and gas output to record levels in March, as the nation turned to its domestic producers for security of supply after international prices skyrocketed in the wake of the Russian invasion of UkraineMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Se

  • If You're Wondering Why "No One Wants To Work Anymore," These 29 Nightmarish Job Listings Might Explain It For You

    Maybe people would come into work if you paid a living wage.View Entire Post ›

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Another China Lockdown Threatens This Apple Product

    A Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou, China, has forced the tech giant's manufacturing plant to shut down.

  • China Port Delays Spur Ships to Skip Refueling in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next T

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Setback in a Fierce Battle

    Tesla CEO is sued by shareholders of the electric vehicle maker who claim to have been penalized by some of his actions.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

    A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Ne

  • Dubai Leads The Way as Middle East Becomes Crypto Hotbed

    The Middle East is setting itself up to become the world’s digital asset hub and Dubai is leading the charge.

  • China's supply chains must be stabilised, vice premier says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China's logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories. The disruptions are already spilling over into global supply chains.

  • Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery rivals in India, back UrbanPiper in $24 million funding

    UrbanPiper, a restaurant management platform that processes 18% of all online food orders in India, has raised $24 million in a new financing round from a number of investors including Swiggy and Zomato, the three firms said Monday. The six-year-old startup’s Series B funding was led by existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global. Pankaj Chaddah, a founder of Zomato, Ankit Nagori of Curefoods and Khadim Bhatti and Vara Kumar are among some angels who have also invested in the new round.

  • New York City Companies Prepare to Put Pay Ranges on Job Listings

    A law requiring salary ranges on postings is slated to go into effect in May; managers see potential backlash from current employees.

  • Quest for Pricing Power Drives Stock Gains

    Investors trying to keep a step ahead of inflation seek out travel firms in addition to energy and utilities shares.

  • China’s Economy Grew 4.8% in First Quarter, Beating Expectations

    GDP accelerated even as lockdowns closed factories and kept tens of millions confined to their homes. However, Beijing faces a major test this year to keep the economy firing.

  • UK employers offer average 2.8% pay rise to staff - survey

    British employers are offering annual pay settlements worth an average increase of 2.8% to staff, well below the rate of inflation, a survey showed on Monday. The Chartered Management Institute said many businesses were wary of offering pay rises when other costs were soaring and some feared that consumer demand would soon falter. "We've not really seen the full effects of the Ukraine conflict filter through yet, and it's clear that pressure is mounting across the board and there are undoubtedly some rocky times ahead," Anthony Painter, the CMI's director of policy, said.