Global Interface IP Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interface IP - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo


Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interface IP estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Interface IP, and is projected to reach US$456.6 Million by 2026.

Driven by the constant endeavors of semiconductor chipmakers to develop advanced SoC chips, SoC designers are required to use high quality IP blocks to cut down risk in design integration, thus fueling growth in the interface IP market. Another factor driving growth in the market is the rapidly rising demand for a range of smart consumer electronics and versatile communication devices, which will further drive demand for SoCs. Several manufacturers of smart electronics are increasingly looking to integrate SoCs into various devices including smartphones, wireless communication systems, telemetry devices and electrocardiogram machines among others.

Also, with a growing number of mixed signal SoC manufacturers incorporating ever growing number of functionalities onto a single chip at moderate cost, the penetration of SoCs in varied applications continues to grow. This is likely to further aid the demand for Interface IP in the coming years.

Increasing IoT deployments, rising popularity of mobile computing devices, and rising adoption of IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) as a replacement for IPv4 are also leading to the growth of interface IP market. With such advancements leading to the growing number of hosts being connected to the Internet, the amount of data being transmitted and the overall network traffic continues to grow at an exponential rate.

This has consequently boosted deployment of next generation wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, BLE (Bluetooth low energy), and ZigBee along with wireless standards such as 4G and 5G across the world. Such wireless technologies and standards offer wireless connectivity similar to broadband connections. Driven by the rapidly rising demand for wireless technologies, the interface IP market is witnessing healthy growth.

Developed regions of North America and Europe capture a considerable share of the global interface IP market. The large share of these regions is mainly attributed to the presence of a number of fabless semiconductor companies. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific are likely to present significant growth opportunities for the interface IP market, specifically in countries such as Taiwan and China. With Asian countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea being hubs of electronic devices manufacturing activity, demand is expected to rise for Interface IP in the coming years.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured):

  • ARM Holdings Plc

  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

  • eSilicon Corporation

  • Faraday Technology Corporation

  • Rambus, Inc.

  • Synopsys, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Demand for Modern SoC Chips: A Major Driver of Growth in the Interface IP Market

  • Rapidly Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics and Communications Devices Fuels Market Growth

  • Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Interface IP Market

  • Proliferation of Wireless Technologies Augurs Well for the Interface IP Market

  • Rapid Evolution of IoT Provides Significant Growth Opportunity for Interface IP Market

  • With Rise in Adoption of In-Vehicle Networks and Emergence of Autonomous Driving Systems, High Growth Potential Exists for Interface IP Market

  • IoT in Automotive Industry: Global Automotive IoT Connected Devices in Million for the Years 2017, 2020 and 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vqrjz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interface-ip-market-to-reach-1-5-billion-by-2026--301624311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

