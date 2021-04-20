Global Interior Design Services Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AECOM, Aedas & DP Architects Among Others
Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the interior design services market and it is poised to grow by $24.13 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report on interior design services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in demand from commercial infrastructure sector and an increase in worldwide construction activities.
The interior design services market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the improvement in standard of living and introduction of premium interior designing services as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design services market growth during the next few years.
The report on interior design services market covers the following areas:
Interior design services market sizing
Interior design services market forecast
Interior design services market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design services market vendors that include AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.. Also, the interior design services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AECOM
Aedas Ltd
DP Architects Pte Ltd
Foster Partners Group Ltd.
Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.
HDR Inc.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd
Perkins Will International Group of Companies
Stantec Inc.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vs1lv
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900