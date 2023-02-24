U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

The Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market is forecast to grow by $4026.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the intermediate bulk container market and is forecast to grow by $4026.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377648/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for intermediate bulk containers from construction industry, growing manufacturing industry, and rise in containerization.

The intermediate bulk container market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Plastic
• Metal
• Corrugated

By End-user
• Chemical
• Pharmaceutical
• Food
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the revival in demand for material handling containers as one of the prime reasons driving the intermediate bulk container market growth during the next few years. Also, need for sustainability in intermediate bulk container industry and innovations in intermediate bulk container products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
• Intermediate bulk container market sizing
• Intermediate bulk container market forecast
• Intermediate bulk container market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intermediate bulk container market vendors that include Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Hawman Container Services, Hoover Circular Solutions, HOYER GmbH, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Material Logistics Handling Pty. Ltd., Mondi plc, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Schafer Werke Gmbh, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, SIA Flexitanks, SYSPAL Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, and Snyder Industries Inc. Also, the intermediate bulk container market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377648/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


