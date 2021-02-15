Global Internal Combustion Engine Industry
Global Internal Combustion Engine Market to Reach 226. 8 Million Units by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internal Combustion Engine estimated at 165. 2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 226.
New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internal Combustion Engine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957155/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach 163.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Internal Combustion Engine market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Internal Combustion Engine market in the U.S. is estimated at 47.6 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 41 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 41 Million Units by the year 2027.
Marine Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020
In the global Marine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 21.1 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 27.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 30.9 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
BMW AG
Bombardier, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Caterpillar, Inc.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Cummins, Inc.
Daimler AG
Detroit Diesel Corporation
Deutz AG
Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
Eicher Motors Ltd.
FCA US LLC
Ford Motor Company
GE Power
Greaves Cotton Limited
Hino Motors Ltd.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Husqvarna AB
Isuzu Motors Ltd.
JCB India Ltd.
John Deere
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Kohler Company
Komatsu Ltd.
Kubota (UK) Ltd.
Liebherr-International AG (Liebherr Group)
Lombardini Srl.
Lycoming Engines
MAN SE
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V.
Moteurs Baudouin
Mtu Friedrichshafen GmbH
Navistar, Inc.
Paccar Inc.
Perkins Engines Company Limited
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Scania AB
STEYR MOTORS GmbH
Suzuki Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
Volvo Penta
Wacker Neuson SE
Wartsila Corporation
Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Corporation
Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Zetor Tractors AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957155/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Internal Combustion Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Internal Combustion Engine Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine by
End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: China Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Internal Combustion Engine Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: France Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine by
End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018
through 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: India Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Internal Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018
through 2027
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft
and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Internal
Combustion Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Automotive, Aircraft and Marine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aircraft and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957155/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001