Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2021: Top 5 Players Captured 71% Share in 2020 - Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global internet advertising market held a market size of USD 345.33 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,503.20 Million by 2027. The global internet advertising market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.

Internet advertising uses internet as a platform to send promotional & marketing messages to the customers. Continuous growth of internet users globally is one of the most important factors fueling the growth of online internet advertising market.

Businesses use internet advertising such as banners, pay-per-call ads, pay-per-click ads, and pop-ups through e-newsletters, search engines, suitable websites, and online magazines and newspapers to reach the right customer, at the right time.

Continuous increase in penetration of internet across the globe has presented a great opportunity for internet advertising. Growing trend of social media bloggers have also attracted huge attention of young population in the recent years, resulting in growing effectiveness of internet advertising.

Whereas, lack of technological awareness regarding internet usage in developing countries and underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the internet advertising platforms in order to serve their client's requirements in a better way.

Growth Influencers

Continuous growth in the number of internet users across the globe is driving the demand for internet advertising

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of internet advertising market, is development in the number of internet users, coupled with the increased adoption of smartphones. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to promote further growth in the number of internet users in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 pandemic to transform the advertising platforms in the forthcoming years

Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. This has resulted transforming the physical market into digital space. The consumer focus has shifted towards online shopping. This has resulted in the tremendous increase in the usage of internet advertising by the businesses.

Lack of awareness regarding online shopping among older generation is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness about online shopping, and usage of smartphones & laptops among old aged population, is one the most important factors retraining the market growth. The older generation's shopping behaviour is more inclined towards traditional media of advertisements, resulting in creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The top 5 market players captured a cumulative share of nearly 71% in the year 2020.

Prominent players functioning in the market include: Adobe Systems Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Hulu LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communication Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Product Overview
1.3. Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Qualitative Research
2.2. Quantitative Research
2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.4. Assumption for the Study
2.5. Market Size Estimation
2.6. Data Triangulation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Internet Advertising Market

Chapter 4. Global Internet Advertising Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Advertising Industry Outlook (US$ Bn), 2017-2027
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.8. Competition Dashboard

Chapter 5. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Platform
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Advertising Model

Chapter 7. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Ad Format

Chapter 8. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Ad Type

Chapter 9. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

Chapter 10. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 11. Global Internet Advertising Market Analysis, By Region

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Systems Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Baidu, Inc.

  • Facebook, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Hulu LLC

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Twitter Inc.

  • Verizon Communication Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asay4b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


