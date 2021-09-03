U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.00
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,467.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.00
    +16.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,096.02
    +307.93 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.89
    +31.38 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.22
    +8.32 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Internet Data Centers Market Report 2021-2027 - Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR

The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth

  • Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview

  • Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

  • Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

  • Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)

  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (China)

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)

  • Apple, Inc. (USA)

  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)

  • BT Global Services plc (UK)

  • Cogent Communications, Inc. (USA)

  • Compania Anonima Nacional Telefonos de Venezuela (Venezuela)

  • Cyxtera Technologies (USA)

  • Digital Realty Trust (USA)

  • DXC Technology Co. (USA)

  • Equinix, Inc. (USA)

  • Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIST) (USA)

  • Google, Inc. (USA)

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)

  • QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (USA)

  • Reliance Communications Ltd. (India)

  • Servicios Alestra, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity

  • An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs

  • Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

  • Faster Broadband Speeds

  • Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

  • Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools

  • Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC

  • Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion

  • Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint

  • Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC

  • Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud

  • IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector

  • BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration

  • Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

  • Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

  • Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth

  • Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC

  • Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC

  • Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs

  • Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity

  • Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth

  • Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption

  • An Overview of Data Center Managed Services

  • Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion

  • Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest

  • Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound

  • Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention

  • An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center

  • No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application

  • No Vendor Lock-Ins

  • Convenient Migration to Cloud

  • Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support

  • Cost Savings

  • Other Benefits

  • High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers

  • Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend

  • Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers

  • Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices

  • IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility

  • Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

  • Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

  • Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment

  • Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector

  • Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations

  • Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality

  • Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers

  • Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccimvk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Oil steady ahead of U.S. jobs report as U.S. storm recovery struggles

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were largely steady on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected but a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week weighed on prices. Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.25 a barrel at 0911 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 5 cents at $69.94 a barrel. Oil demand has been curbed as extended power outages are slowing the reopening of refineries that were shut in Louisiana.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • Uneven recovery for U.S. offshore energy production after Ida

    The White House sought to ease fuel shortages in the region, authorizing the release of 1.5 million barrels of crude oil to Exxon Mobil to produce gasoline. Widespread fuel and power shortages hampered recovery. The shortages included aviation fuel for helicopters that conduct post-hurricane aerial evaluations and ferry workers to and from platforms.

  • Toshiba Warns Power-Chip Supply to Stay Tight for Another Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it won’t be able to meet demand for power-regulating chips for another year and, in certain cases, through the end of 2022, offering a fresh warning for makers of cars, consumer electronics and industrial machines struggling with component shortages.“The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuchi, a director in charge of semiconductors at one of the company’s units. “In some cases, we may find some customer

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Tech Ad Firms Could Gain If U.S. Sues Alphabet Again

    The Justice Department is reportedly considering a second suit again Google parent Alphabet over its advertising technology.