Global Internet Data Centers Market Report 2021-2027 - Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
Recent Market Activity
Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
No Vendor Lock-Ins
Convenient Migration to Cloud
Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
Cost Savings
Other Benefits
High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
