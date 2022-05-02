U.S. markets closed

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces 2021 Fiscal Year Financial Results

Global Internet of People, Inc.
·15 min read
  • SDH
Global Internet of People, Inc.
Global Internet of People, Inc.

BEIJING, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

For fiscal years ended December 31

($ millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding)

2021

2020

% Change

Net Revenues

$

7.41

$

23.18

(68.03

%)

Total costs and operating expenses

$

14.82

$

8.46

75.18

%

(Loss) profit from operation

$

(7.41

)

$

14.73

(150.31

%)

Net (loss) income attributable to controlling shareholders

$

(8.40

)

$

12.09

(169.48

%)

(Loss) earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

$

(0.36

)

$

0.72

(149.41

%)

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the Board of the Directors and CEO of SDH, commented: “During fiscal year 2021, our operations continued to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the hosting of large-scale events and activities was banned due to government restrictions in China. In order to mitigate the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business, we managed to hold more small forums and salons to provide consulting services and facilitated sales of merchandises. As a result, our net revenues decreased by 68.03% compared to that of fiscal year 2020, and the Company also reported a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of $8.40 million for fiscal year 2021, as compared to a net income of $12.09 million for fiscal year 2020, but our revenues from consulting services and sales of merchandises grew by over 280% and 40%, respectively, from a year earlier.”

“Meanwhile, we are also pursuing a major growth strategy to enter into the new energy material market. We have formed a joint venture with a number of parties, for the production of high-grade lithium-ion power battery anode materials. The clean energy initiatives around the world has led to rapid development of new energy vehicles and a huge increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries. We believe that the new energy material market in general and the production of lithium-iron power battery anode materials have significant growth potential. We are very excited about this growth opportunity and hope it will bring great returns for our shareholders.”

Ms. Chao Liu, CFO of SDH, commented: “in fiscal year 2021, our knowledge sharing and enterprise service operation continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although we expect the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic on our business will continue in fiscal year 2022, we are currently executing a strategic plan to expand our business into the new energy material market, which is expected to diversify our business and create great growth for our company in the future.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were derived from the following sources:

For the year ended December 31,

($ millions, differences due to rounding)

2021

%

2020

%

Change

%

Member services

$

0.50

6.73

%

$

0.87

3.76

%

$

(0.37

)

(42.89

)%

Enterprise service

-Comprehensive tailored services

1.44

19.35

%

13.35

57.57

%

(11.91

)

(89.26

)%

-Sponsorship advertising services

1.73

23.41

%

6.60

28.47

%

(4.87

)

(73.72

)%

-Consulting services

1.58

21.37

%

0.42

1.80

%

1.16

280.09

%

Online services

0.04

0.55

%

0.36

1.56

%

(0.32

)

(88.84

)%

Sales of merchandises

2.11

28.41

%

1.50

6.45

%

0.61

40.75

%

Other services

0.01

0.18

%

0.09

0.39

%

(0.08

)

(84.50

)%

Revenues, net

$

7.41

100.00

%

$

23.19

100.00

%

$

(15.78

)

(68.04

)%

Our revenues decreased by $15.78 million, or 68.04%, from $23.19 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, to $7.41 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenues from member services accounted for 6.73% of our net revenues in year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.76% in year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue from enterprise services accounted for 64.13% and 87.84% of our net revenues for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Revenue from sales of merchandises accounted for 28.41% and 6.45% of our net revenues for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Revenues from member services decreased by $0.37 million, or 42.89%, from $0.87 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, to $0.50 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Due to the government restrictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we were prevented from offering large offline activities, which resulted in a decreased demand for member services.

Revenues from comprehensive tailored services decreased by $11.91 million, or 89.26%, from $13.35 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, to $1.44 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand of comprehensive tailored services for large conference and salon organization decreased.

Revenues from sponsorship advertising services decreased by $4.87 million, or 73.72% from $6.60 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, to $1.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the fact that offline forums and study tours were generally canceled because of the government restrictions on public gatherings.

Revenues from consulting services increased by $1.16 million, or 280.09% from $0.42 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, to $1.58 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the fact that we managed to hold more small forums and salons to provide consulting services instead of large conferences.

Revenue from online services decreased by $0.32 million, or 88.84% from $0.36 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $0.04 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily because we offered more free streaming content to attract existing potential clients.

Revenues from sales of merchandises increased by $0.61 million, or 40.75% from $1.50 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $2.11 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the fact that we organized more small trade conferences facilitating the sales of merchandises.

The decrease in our revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in the revenue generated from comprehensive tailored services, sponsorship advertising services, member services, which was partially offset by the increase of revenue from consulting services and sales of merchandises.

Costs and operating expenses

Costs and operating expenses are consisted of service costs, cost of goods sold, selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Service costs decreased by $0.27 million or 12.65% from $2.09 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $1.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was mainly due to cost control for outsource expenses and decrease in video maintenance service fee, which was partially offset by increase in conference cost as the Company held more small conferences. Cost of goods sold were $2.06 million and $0.89 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The significant increase of the cost of goods sold was due to a sale of electrolytic copper, which incurred cost of goods sold of $2.00 million.

Selling expenses Selling was $0.95 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which remained stable compared with $0.91 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.93 million or 101.03%, from $3.90 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $7.83 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly due to increase in bad debt expenses that were led by a slow-down in collection of accounts receivable during the Covid-19 pandemic. Other fees such as directors’ and officers’ liability insurance, training consulting fee, lawyer fee, independent director fee and other miscellaneous service fee also increased for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In order to meet public company reporting and corporate governance requirements to meet all of the demands associated with being a public company, audit fee, management insurance and miscellaneous service fee, including training and general consulting services, too, increased for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses for our mobile application, the APP, increased by $1.48 million or 220.50% from $0.67 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $2.15 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the fact that we hired more personnel to maintain the APP to meet our Users’ increasing need.

Other expenses (income), net

Total net other expenses were $1.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the net other income was $0.29 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The net other expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily consisted of the investment loss of $2.12 million, which was mainly attributed by the investment loss in a trust fund of $2.04 million, and partially offsetting by the government subsidies received amounted to $0.41 million. Total net other income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily consisted of interest income of $0.21 million.

Income taxes provision

The PRC income taxes benefit was $0.24 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily generated by the annual taxable loss. The income tax provision was $3.05 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss (income) attributable to the Company

Net loss attributable to the Company was $8.40 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and net income was $12.09 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.36 in 2021, compared to earnings per share of $0.72 in the same period of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents amounted to $13.92 million as compared to $10.97 million and $9.44 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Working capital

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, our working capital was $32.62 million and $22.67 million, respectively.

Recent Development

On April 2, 2022, SDH announced that Zhuhai (Zibo) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDH, entered into an investment agreement (the “Agreement”) with other parties to form a joint venture dedicated to the production of high-grade lithium-ion power battery anode materials.

On April 1, 2022, SDH announced it held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 1, 2022, and the the shareholders voted to approve the proposal to 1) form a joint venture by the Company, Guizhou Yilong District Industrial Development Investment Co., Ltd., and certain other entities and individuals, for the purposes of producing anode materials for lithium-ion batteries (the “Joint Venture”); and 2) the entry into an investment agreement in connection with the formation of the Joint Venture.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its China-based variable interest entity, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services The Company offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services the Company offers to its members are study tours and forums. The Company also offers enterprise services, including comprehensive tailored services, Sponsorship advertising services, and Consulting services, to small and medium-sized enterprises in China. In 2022, the Company started pursuing its new strategic plan to enter into the new energy material market. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

For more information, please contact:
The Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:
Janice Wang, Managing Partner
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com
Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)


GLOBAL INTERNET OF PEOPLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,916,155

$

10,966,012

Accounts receivable, net

6,861,672

12,218,473

Inventories

3,105,673

2,706,896

Due from related parties

65,278

172,730

Short-term investment

5,961,605

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,435,175

2,193,494

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

34,345,558

28,257,605

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Restricted cash

700,060

-

Long term prepayments and other non-current assets

10,244,917

-

Property and equipment, net

3,351,321

3,397,273

Intangible assets, net

3,594,977

4,293,813

Long-term investments

5,381,441

3,085,247

Operating lease right-of-use assets

224,773

100,099

Deferred tax assets

852,037

602,806

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

24,349,526

11,479,238

TOTAL ASSETS

58,695,084

39,736,843

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

34,486

33,697

Deferred revenue

179,407

250,309

Income taxes payable

1,076,518

4,706,972

Operating lease liabilities, current

99,569

63,301

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

330,902

529,184

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,720,882

5,583,463

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

-

3,196

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

-

3,196

TOTAL LIABILITES

1,720,882

5,586,659

EQUITY

Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value, 24,528,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 16,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020)

2,453

1,680

Additional paid-in capital

31,966,816

4,462,177

Statutory reserves

2,473,801

2,473,797

Retained earnings

17,259,976

25,663,240

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,148,906

1,438,140

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling shareholders

53,851,952

34,039,034

Non-controlling interests

3,122,250

111,150

TOTAL EQUITY

56,974,202

34,150,184

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

58,695,084

$

39,736,843


GLOBAL INTERNET OF PEOPLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the years ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2019

REVENUE, NET

$

7,409,272

$

23,181,084

$

17,925,476

COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES

Service costs

1,823,358

2,087,425

2,109,649

Cost of goods sold

2,063,296

892,791

-

Selling expenses

946,775

906,456

1,350,894

General and administrative expenses

7,834,291

3,897,040

2,897,079

Research and development expenses

2,151,565

671,312

795,540

Total costs and operating expenses

14,819,285

8,455,024

7,153,162

(LOSS) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

(7,410,013

)

14,726,060

10,772,314

OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME

Investment losses

(2,118,453

)

(1,087

)

(23,799

)

Interest income

173,173

214,460

212,285

Other income, net

404,380

72,837

9,069

Total other (expenses) income

(1,540,900

)

286,210

197,555

(LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(8,950,913

)

15,012,270

10,969,869

Income taxes (benefit) provision

(236,581

)

3,054,983

1,589,101

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(8,714,332

)

11,957,287

9,380,768

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(311,072

)

(130,240

)

(365,617

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

$

(8,403,260

)

$

12,087,527

9,746,385

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

700,316

2,076,303

(283,074

)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(8,014,016

)

14,033,590

9,097,694

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(321,522

)

(91,862

)

(366,392

)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

$

(7,692,494

)

$

14,125,452

9,464,086

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic and diluted

$

(0.36

)

$

0.72

$

0.58

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic and diluted *

23,638,751

16,800,000

16,800,000


