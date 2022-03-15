Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Beijing, China, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced the appointment of Dr. Xiang (Roy) Luo as a member of its board of directors (the “Board”), effective March 11, 2022, to replace Mr. John G. Nossiff, who resigned from the Board for personal reasons.



Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH commented: “We thank Mr. John G. Nossiff for his service to the Board for the past year, and are honored to have Mr. Luo join our Board as an independent director. Mr. Luo is an accomplished professional with extensive experiences in carbon neutral and sustainable development strategies. We are confident that Mr. Luo will provide valuable perspectives on our business initiatives related to carbon emission management.”

Mr. Luo holds a PhD in Business Administration from Bulacan State University in Philippines, and has over twenty years of experience working at various senior positions at the United Nations and other international organizations, including the International Economic Development Council. Since June 2020, Mr. Luo has served as the co-chair of Global Steering Committee of Carbon Neutral Action (GSCCNA), an international non-governmental organization that provides strategic advice on special purpose financing, green technical and systematic solutions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) under the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda and climate change planning. From November 2014 to December 2019, Mr. Lou served as the head of the China Office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), responsible for the overall coordination of strategic planning, project financing and management, team capacity building, public advocacy, risk management and performance evaluation, of various projects.

Story continues

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its PRC operating entities, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)



