Global Internet of People, Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 1, 2022

Global Internet of People, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • SDH

BEIJING, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that it has filed a proxy statement for an extraordinary general meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of ordinary shares on March 15, 2022 and expects to hold the Meeting on April 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time (April 1, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., Beijing Time). To mitigate risks to the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”), employees and other stakeholders, due to COVID-19, the Company will hold the Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting and engage with the directors, management, and other Shareholders of the Company online, regardless of their geographic locations.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate in and vote at the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SDH2022SM. Beneficial shareholders who hold their ordinary shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust corporation, custodian, nominee or other intermediary, who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but will not be able to participate in or vote at the Meeting.

As fully discussed in the proxy statement and described below, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following proposals at the Meeting:

1. To approve (i) the formation of a joint venture by the Company, Guizhou Yilong District Industrial Development Investment Co., Ltd., a company wholly owned by the local government of Yilong District in Xingyi City of Guizhou Province, and certain other entities and individuals, for the purposes of producing anode materials for lithium-ion batteries (the “Joint Venture”), and (ii) the entry into an investment agreement in connection with the formation of the Joint Venture (together with the Joint Venture, the “Transaction”); and

2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022 are entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the proxy materials, including the Company’s 2020 annual report, from the Company’s website at https://www.sdh365.com/IR/IRindex.html.

On March 4, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) held a board meeting and approved the Transaction. The Board recommends that Shareholders vote “FOR” the Transaction.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and wish to vote may complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy card in accordance with the instructions and (i) vote online at www.proxyvote.com, (ii) vote by phone at 1-800-690-6903, or (iii) mail or deposit the completed and signed form of proxy card to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

For the proxy to be valid, the duly completed and signed form of proxy card must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time the day before the date of Meeting or any adjournment of the Meeting.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its China-based variable interest entity, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services SDH offers are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:
Janice Wang
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com
Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)
+86 13811768559 (from China)


