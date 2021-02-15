Global Internet Services Industry
Global Internet Services Market to Reach US$632. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Services estimated at US$450. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$632.
New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957158/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Internet Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$132.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$111.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$111.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Accenture PLC
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Atmel Corporation
Atos SA
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
CGI Group, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CTS Telecom Inc.
Dell EMC
Dell Technologies
Ericsson AB
General Electric Company
General Electric Company
Google LLC
Hitachi Ltd.
HP, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
Infosys Ltd.
Livion Oy
Microsoft Corporation
National Instruments Corporation
NEC Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957158/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Internet Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: World Historic Review for Internet Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Internet Services by Segment -
Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Internet Services by Segment -
Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: China Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Internet Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Internet Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 16: France Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Internet Services by Segment -
Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internet Services by
Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Internet
Services by Segment - Internet Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Internet Services
by Segment - Internet Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957158/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001