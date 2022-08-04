ReportLinker

As companies align their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), they increasingly adopt the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to improve their performance.

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things and Big Data Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311999/?utm_source=GNW

Integrating IoT with other digital technologies, such as blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud, is fundamental for meeting ESG and SDG priorities.



The analyst estimates the sustainability industry to have 5 billion IoT-connected devices as of December 2021 (16.6% of the total IoT devices).This study provides a snapshot of the emerging IoT and Big Data solutions that help businesses achieve their ESG goals, specifically environmental goals. The study analyzes key drivers and restraints influencing the global IoT and Big Data market growth and provides a connection forecast of the total IoT devices for sustainability applications from 2022 to 2026, with the base year 2021. The study also includes use cases of sustainable solutions with IoT and Big Data technologies and the profiles of notable technology companies and telecommunication operators providing these solutions. Frost & Sullivan rounds off the study with three key growth opportunities for IoT and Big Data technologies on which stakeholders can capitalize: digital infrastructures, forest monitoring, and sustainable manufacturing.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



