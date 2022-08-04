U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.50
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,309.25
    +37.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.00
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.91
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +23.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    +0.33 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6700
    -0.0780 (-2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    -1.89 (-7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4210
    -0.4100 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,883.73
    -482.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.81
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.40
    +36.72 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Global Internet of Things and Big Data Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

As companies align their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), they increasingly adopt the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to improve their performance.

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things and Big Data Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311999/?utm_source=GNW
Integrating IoT with other digital technologies, such as blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud, is fundamental for meeting ESG and SDG priorities.

The analyst estimates the sustainability industry to have 5 billion IoT-connected devices as of December 2021 (16.6% of the total IoT devices).This study provides a snapshot of the emerging IoT and Big Data solutions that help businesses achieve their ESG goals, specifically environmental goals. The study analyzes key drivers and restraints influencing the global IoT and Big Data market growth and provides a connection forecast of the total IoT devices for sustainability applications from 2022 to 2026, with the base year 2021. The study also includes use cases of sustainable solutions with IoT and Big Data technologies and the profiles of notable technology companies and telecommunication operators providing these solutions. Frost & Sullivan rounds off the study with three key growth opportunities for IoT and Big Data technologies on which stakeholders can capitalize: digital infrastructures, forest monitoring, and sustainable manufacturing.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311999/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Should the West stop helping Ukraine like Jeremy Corbyn suggests? No – and here’s why

    The idea of a ‘brokered peace’ in Ukraine comes from the fantasy notion that Putin doesn’t want this war

  • 'Social contagion' isn’t causing more youths to be transgender, study finds

    “Social contagion” is not driving an increasing number of adolescents to come out as transgender, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Pe

  • UN says nearly 12 million facing acute hunger in Sudan

    The United Nations painted a grim picture for Sudan’s humanitarian situation, saying Wednesday that almost a quarter of the country’s population was inching toward starvation amid a dire shortage of funding. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 11.7 million people were facing acute hunger between June and September, an increase by nearly 2 million, compared to the same period last year. The deepening food crisis in Sudan is caused mainly by the county’s fragile economy, prolonged dry spells, reduced areas cultivated and erratic rainfall, said the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

  • Roll with it: 35 years later, Rick Astley explains why he was never 'one of the cool kids' and why he never gave up

    "People have said all manner of things about me that weren't particularly nice. I don't really give a s*** after all these years, because my life has been really easy because I sang that one song.”

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia to Record Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitDespite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude, state producer Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • When can you retire? This beginner’s guide can help you find the answer.

    Savings is only half the equation to figure out when you can stop working and relax. There's another important number to know—here's 5 steps to calculating it.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials and indicated that business trends improved as the June quarter wore on.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

    Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • Glencore Pays Out $4.45 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return an additional $4.45 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks after first-half profit more than doubled to a record thanks to surging coal prices.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitGlencore, the world’s top coal shipper, has been one of the biggest winners from the global energy c

  • Carvana Is Asking Its Customers to Push Back on Illinois Regulators

    The used-car dealer has emailed customers, asking for their support in a dispute with Illinois. The company recently had its suspension in the state put on hold.