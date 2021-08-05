Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach US$81.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach US$81. 8 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics estimated at US$15.
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.4% CAGR to reach US$41.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.9% share of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.9% and 23.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the
Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of IoT Analytics
United States Dominates the Global Market, China to Drive
Market Gains
Manufacturing, the Largest End-use Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Why IoT Investments Are Hot?
EXHIBIT 1: Analytics and Data Science for IoT Takes a Quantum
Leap Against the Backdrop of the Rapidly Expanding IoT
Ecosystem: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In
Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 2: As Connecting With IoT Becomes Vital to Digital
Survival & Transformation, Analytics Emerges as the Backbone
for IoT Value Creation: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by
Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,
Amplifies the Importance & Value of Analytics
The Pressure on Delivering ROI on IoT Investments Intensifies
EXHIBIT 3: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for
Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision
-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected
Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Growing IoT Connected Devices Per Capita Opens the
Data Pipe for Free Flow of Big Data: Global Number of Per
Capita Connected Devices by Geographic Region for the Years
2018 and 2022
Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher
Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where
Analytics Steps-In
EXHIBIT 5: Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT
Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation &
Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global
Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the
Years 2018 and 2023
Asset Management & Maintenance to Bring in Huge Revenue
Opportunities for Predictive & Prescriptive IoT Analytics
EXHIBIT 6: Robust Global Opportunity in Enterprise Asset
Management Strengthens the Business Case for IoT Asset
Management: Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Cloud-Based Solutions, the Preferred Deployment Model for IoT
Analytics
Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT
Analytics and Analytics at the Edge
EXHIBIT 7: As Cloud Emerges to be Future of All Enterprise IT
Deployments, IoT Analytics as a Cloud Service Will Become a
Mainstream Service Innovation in the Coming Years: Global %
Share of Workloads Run on Cloud and Non-Cloud Environments
for the Years 2018 & 2022
Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for IoT Analytics
EXHIBIT 8: Proliferation of Smart Meters Expands the Role of
IoT & Analytics for Smart Meter Data Visualization: Global
Smart Meter Cumulative Installations (In Million Units) for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2021
Growing Deployment of IoT in Retail & eCommerce Industry Drives
the Need for IoT Analytics
EXHIBIT 10: While Focus on Improved Purchase Experience Drives
Use of IoT in the Retail Industry, Need for ROI Conversions on
Investments Expands Opportunity for Analytics: IoT in the
Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for
the Years 2018 and 2025
With Innovation & Efficiency Becoming Vital to Manufacturing
Success, IoT & Analytics Become Critical in Value Creation
EXHIBIT 11: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms
Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via
Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022
and 2025
Rising Connected Car Trend Drives Applications of IoT &
Analytics in the Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 12: With IoT Playing a Key Role in Enabling the
Connected Car Revolution, Leveraging Data Created by IoT
Systems Becomes Crucial for Auto OEMs to Generate Serious
ROI: Data Generated by Connected Cars Per Hour, Per Year and
Per Sensor Type
With Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT
for Smart Fleet Management, IoT Analytics Takes Center Stage
EXHIBIT 13: Increased Spending on Smart Fleet Management Turns
Up the Pressure to Accelerate Return on Investment (ROI) from
IoT initiatives: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Predictive Analytics for IoT Remains Widely Popular in Machine &
Equipment Maintenance
Prescriptive Analytics to Witness Higher Adoption in the Long-
Term Supported by Added Decision-Support Benefits
Sensor Data Analytics Remains Critical in Monitoring IoT Devices
EXHIBIT 14: Robust Shipments of IoT Sensors Evidenced by the
Large IoT Sensor Market Highlights the Need for On-the-Fly
Analysis of Rapidly Moving Big Data Across Sensor Networks:
Global IoT Sensor Market (In US$ Million) for the Years
2018, 2022 and 2025
Migration to Value Based Care & the Ensuing Adoption of IoT to
Open Up New Growth Avenues for IoT Analytics in the Healthcare
Industry
The Present and the Future Prospects of IoT in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 15: Penetration of IoT in Myriad Areas of Healthcare
Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for IoT Analytics:
Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for
the Year 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
