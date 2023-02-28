Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Healthcare Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $666.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.81%

Company Logo

Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Healthcare Market

Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Healthcare Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IOT) in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global internet of things (IOT) in healthcare market size reached US$ 236.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 666.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.81% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The internet of things (IoT) is an interconnected system of devices that are connected to the internet and can gather and transmit data over a wireless network without any human intervention.

It relies on machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to evaluate data and offer organizations access to advanced analytics by collecting data on customer behavior. It helps make enhanced decisions, increase security by monitoring digital and physical infrastructure for optimizing performance, improve efficiency, and reduce safety risks.

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of IoT in the healthcare sector for data collection, research analysis, and monitoring of electronic health records across the globe.



The growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), genetic and respiratory diseases, arthritis, and cancer represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for cost-effective treatment and enhanced disease management around the world.

This, along with the rising employment of IoT-enabled devices in remote monitoring to keep patients safe and healthy, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the adoption of smart devices and wearables in self-health measurement across the globe. This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Story continues

Moreover, the increasing awareness among the healthcare personnel about the benefits of using IoT-enabled devices in the healthcare industry is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with IoT for an enhanced patient experience.

Additionally, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote digital health and implementing various regulations for mandating the use of electronic health records (EHR), which is expected to bolster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, HQSoftware, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OSP Labs, Oxagile, Qualcomm Incorporated, Siemens AG and STANLEY Healthcare.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global internet of things (IOT) in healthcare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global internet of things (IOT) in healthcare market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global internet of things (IOT) in healthcare market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $236.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $666.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Healthcare Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Medical Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Wearable External Devices

6.1.2.2 Implanted Medical Devices

6.1.2.3 Stationary Medical Devices

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 System and Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Remote Device Management

6.2.2.2 Network Bandwidth Management

6.2.2.3 Data Analytics

6.2.2.4 Application Security

6.2.2.5 Network Security

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 System Integration Services

6.3.2.2 Consulting, Training and Education

6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity Technology

7.1 Wi-Fi

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 ZigBee

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Cellular

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Satellite

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Telemedicine

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medication Management

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Clinical Operations

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Inpatient Monitoring

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Connected Imaging

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Clinical Research Organizations

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c0g38-of?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



