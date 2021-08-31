U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.79
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.27
    -31.57 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.87
    -35.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.82
    -1.17 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6070
    -0.2780 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,556.16
    -339.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.63
    +22.04 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.01
    -38.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market to Reach $265.6 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 1093
Companies: 37 - Players covered include Accenture; Capgemini; Cognizant; Hippo Insurance; IBM Corporation; Lemonade Inc; LexisNexis; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Zonoff Inc and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Other Types); Application (Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Consumer Electronics & Industrial Machines, Travel, Agriculture)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market to Reach $265.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$265.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period. Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 63.2% CAGR and reach US$180 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Health Insurance segment is readjusted to a revised 59.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2026
The Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 57.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 54.5% and 51.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 40.4% CAGR.

Life Insurance Segment to Reach US$53.2 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Life Insurance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 58.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$65.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-internet-of-things-iot-insurance-market-to-reach-265-6-billion-by-2026--301364983.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Unity Software's (NYSE:U) Lack of Profitability is Hardly a Minor Concern

    After the first virtual bell ringing in the New York stock exchange history, the stock surged over 100% before losing steam. Yet, in 2021 it gave back all of those gains before consolidating for a prolonged period of time. Now, it is on the verge of another leg up as price action gets increasingly bullish. Since the stock remains unprofitable, which is not surprising for the sector, we will examine the company's cash burn to check if there are any red flags.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Zoom Posted $1 Billion in Revenue. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Zoom Video Communications stock fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue Monday, topping analyst expectations. Shares of Zoom (ticker: ZM) were down more than11% in premarket trading Tuesday. Zoom Video reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $316.9 million, which amounts to $1.04 a share, compared with $185.6 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Here's Why Lululemon Can Run Circles Around Nike

    When it comes to selling sports apparel, Nike (NYSE: NKE) reigns supreme. The Oregon-based company has a global presence, and its endorsements of famous athletes have led to powerful brand recognition and prestige. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which carries roughly one-fifth the market capitalization of its larger peer, can outperform Nike in three important areas.