Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors Markets 2021-2022 & 2026: Evolution of Sensors for the IoT, Future Trends, Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), Role of 5G
Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Markets
The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Global Market for IoT sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026.
New capabilities are coming to the fore; sensors have greatly expanded capabilities. From traditional purposes (such as temperature, pressure or flow measurement) sensors are now embedded in attitude and heading reference systems (for aircraft), potential voltage measurement or force-sensing resistors and many other technical and everyday applications in nearly every industry.
IoT sensors can take any of these applications and greatly expand the impact. For example, drivers of select Ford vehicles can obtain an inventory of the sensor outputs of all dashboard displays at the press of a button. Homeowners and building managers can control the lighting, heat and security parameters of the home environment through a single remote dashboard aggregating the functions of multiple sensors stationed across a building and its numerous electrical and mechanical systems.
Civil engineers can detect the potential faults in a bridge by aggregating stress-detection data from thousands of accelerometers designed to aggregate the frequency and degree of vibrations on the bridge's superstructure. Sensors can be embedded in nearly any environment, including personal devices for personal use. This report categorizes all manner of IoT sensors: in infrastructure, smart devices or technical applications.
COVID-19 has impacted the global IoT sensor market, especially in automotive and healthcare. The outbreak led to a significant change in consumer behaviour and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and significant interventions from governments.
As the spread of the virus gains momentum, the future behaviour of any market is currently uncertain. Like any market, the pandemic impacted IoT sensors. Poor global automotive production and vehicle sales led to a decline in sensor demand from the automotive industry. A similar trend exists in other industries: manufacturing, industry and retail.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT sensor market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major players in the global IoT sensor market.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the global IoT sensors market size, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
Highlights of market potential for IoT sensors technologies, emerging applications, technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry
Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various IoT specific applications for new and existing sensors, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Review of patents issued for sensors based on IoT applications ecosystem and assessment of new developments within the industry
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
Networking IoT Sensors
Wired Networks
Wireless Networks
Types of Wireless Networks
Popular Wireless Protocol Standards for IoT Sensors
Choosing Wired Versus Wireless
Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks
Popular IoT Sensor Standards
Evolution of Sensors for the Internet of Things
Future Trends in the Market for IoT Sensors
Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things (Aiot)
Role of 5G in Smart Manufacturing and Production
Iot Sensor Value Chain
Raw Material Suppliers
Product Designers and Manufacturers
Measurement and Testing
End-users
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Impact of Covid-19 on Sensors for the IoT Market
Market Drivers
Rising Demand for Wireless Sensors
Smart Cities
The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot)
Market Restraints
Declining Sensor Costs
Security and Privacy Issues of IoT Devices
Market Opportunities
Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles
Plug-And-Play Sensors
Chapter 4 Global Market for IoT Sensors by Type
Temperature Sensors
Thermocouples
Thermistors
Rtd
Ic (Semiconductor)
Infrared Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Pressure Sensors Based on Construction
Light Sensors
Photovoltaic Cells
Photo-Emissive Cells
Photo-Conductive Cells
Photo-Junction Devices
Chemical Sensors
Motion Sensors
Passive Infrared (Pir) Motion Sensors
Ultrasonic Sensors
Microwave Sensors
Dual Technology Motion Sensors
Other Sensors
Accelerometers
Capacitive
Piezoelectric
Piezoresistive
Electromagnetic
Optical
Tunneling
Thermal
Gyroscopes
Position Sensors
Level Sensors
Flow Sensors
Proximity Sensors
Humidity Sensors
Chapter 5 Sensors for the IoT Market by End-user
Smart Cities and Environment
Weather Monitoring
Natural Resource Conservation
Automotive
Iot in Transportation
Connected Autonomous Vehicles (Cav)
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Elder Population
Glucose Monitoring
Remote Monitoring and Testing
Home Automation
Smart-Home Devices: Technology and Architecture
Iot Applications for Smart Homes
Challenges in the Connected Home
Initiatives by Key Player
Industrial Controls
Industrial IoT Sensors
Applications of IoT in Industry
Robots in Industry
Military and Defense
Retail Logistics
Iot in Retail
Agriculture
Soil Management
Pest Control
Irrigation
Livestock Monitoring and Traceability
Power and Utilities
Aerospace
Water and Waste Management
Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for IoT Sensors by Region
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Strategic Analysis
Product Innovations
Collaborations, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures and Agreements
Expansion
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Aleph America
Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
Ams AG
Analog Devices Inc.
Arduino
Banner Engineering Corp.
Baumer Holdings AG
Bourns Sensors GmbH
Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.
Cognex Corp.
Cts Corp.
Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)
Denso Corp.
Emerson Electric Co.
Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG
Enlighted Inc.
Fingerprint Cards Ab
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.
Flintec GmbH
Flir Systems Inc.
General Electric
Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Honeywell International Inc.
Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer (Hbk)
Ifm Electronic GmbH
Infineon Technologies AG
Interlink Electronics Inc.
Invisage Technologies Inc. (Apple Inc.)
Isorg
Jewell Instruments LLC
Johnson Controls Inc.
Jumo GmbH & Co. Kg
Keyence Corp.
Kistler Instrumente GmbH
Leddartech Inc.
Litellfuse Inc.
Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Mts Systems Corp.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Memsic Inc
Nxp Semiconductors
Omega Engineering Inc.
Omron Corp.
Oncque Corp.
Optek Technology Inc. (Tt Electronics)
Panasonic Corp.
Pepperl+Fuchs
Raytek Corp.
Rfmicron Inc. (Axzon)
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Senseor Sas
Sensirion AG
Sensitec GmbH
Sensonor Technologies As
Sensor Scientific Inc.
Sick AG
Siemens
Stmicroelectronics N.V.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Tdk Corp.
Te Connectivity Ltd.
Tekscan Inc.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Valeo Sa
Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
Vishay Precision Group
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awdm99
