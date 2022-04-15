U.S. markets closed

Global Interspinous Spacers Market to 2029 - Featuring Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet and NuVasive Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interspinous Spacers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents the analysis of each considered segment for the period from 2019 to 2029, having 2020 as the base year for estimations. Compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for each segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Interspinous implants or spacers are proposed for stabilization or distraction of the adjacent lamina or spinous processes and arrest the extension for pain reduction in patients with lumbar spinous stenosis and other such conditions. These are small devices implanted in the spinous processes for providing dynamic stabilization as an alternative to decompressive surgery or following decompressive surgery. High prevalence of degenerative spinal conditions occurring due to aging and the offered advantages such as less risk of infection due to lower blood loss, lesser down time and motion preservation are driving the global market growth for interspinous spacers.

Static spacers for lumbar spinal stenosis treatment to urge the market growth

The global interspinous spacers market is segmented on the basis of product types, applications and geographical demarcation. Based on products, the static (compressible) spacers dominate the global market and shall retain its lead through the forecast period. Evidence suggest that static interspinous spacers are the most cost-effective as against laminectomy in patients with lumbar spinal stenosis. Dynamic (non-compressible) spacers segment shall be progressing at a stable rate due to better therapeutic benefits and lower failure rates.

Among the applications, lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) is the most prominent area experiencing the largest adoption of interspinous spacers. LSS is the narrowing of the spinal canal and can either be congenital or acquired. With the consistently growing aging population, this condition is more acquired. Conventional treatment for LSS involves posture correction, muscle strengthening, and epidural injections. However, due to degenerative nature of LSS, there is a lack of complete efficacy of conventional treatments, therefore urging the need for surgical intervention. The recent introduction in surgical intervention is the interspinous stabilizers. It is clinically reported that interspinous devices offer simple and cost effective, minimally invasive alternative to standard procedures for the treatment of LSS. The latest generation of interspinous spacers also offer stand-alone functionality, therefore not requiring additional procedures for decompression.

Asia Pacific to witness rapid growth with increasing procedure rates

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for interspinous spacers. High adoption rate of new technologies and earliest introduction of interspinous spacers in the U.S. market characterize the dominance of North America. Moreover, the U.S. market is also witnessing strong product pipeline with the consequent anticipation of next generation product in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific shall be witnessing rapid market growth during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, improving reimbursements and skills of surgeons are the chief attributes of the fast moving Asia Pacific market. Growing geriatric populations in China, Japan and India are also urging significant market movements.

Segmentation

By Type (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

  • Static (compressible) Spacers

  • Dynamic (non-compressible) Spacers

By Applications (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

  • Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

  • Grade I Degenerative Spondylolisthesis

  • Discogenic Low Back Pain

  • Others (nontraumatic instability, lumbar disc hernia, facet syndrome)

Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

This report also includes company profiles section that gives insights on the company overview, product portfolio, financial information and key developments of major market players. The major players profiled in this report include Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, Inc., Life Spine, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Paradigm Spine LLC), Vertiflex, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Synthes GmbH (DePuy Synthes), Mikai S.p.A., and Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What is the estimated market size of the global interspinous spacers market during the period from 2019 to 2029?

  • What are the key factors determining the demand for interspinous spacers globally?

  • Which are the major pain points currently evident in the market restraining the market growth?

  • Which type of interspinous spacers is anticipated to dominate the global market?

  • Which application area shall be witnessing fastest adoption of interspinous implants during the forecast period?

  • What are the key factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Interspinous Spacers (IS) Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook
3.1. Overview
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Opportunities
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global IS Market, by Key Players, 2020

Chapter 4. Global Interspinous Spacers (IS) Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Static (compressible) Spacers
4.3. Dynamic (non-compressible) Spacers

Chapter 5. Global Interspinous Spacers (IS) Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
5.3. Grade I Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
5.4. Discogenic Low Back Pain
5.5. Others (nontraumatic instability, lumbar disc hernia, facet syndrome)

Chapter 6. Global Interspinous Spacers (IS) Market, by Geography,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. North America IS Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. North America IS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.2. North America IS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.3. North America IS Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.3.1. U.S.
6.2.3.2. Canada
6.3. Europe IS Market,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.3.1. Europe IS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.3.2. Europe IS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.3.3. Europe IS Market, by Country/Region,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.3.3.1. U.K.
6.3.3.2. Germany
6.3.3.3. Italy
6.3.3.4. France
6.3.3.5. Spain
6.3.3.6. Rest of Europe
6.4. Asia Pacific IS Market,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.4.1. Asia Pacific IS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.4.2. Asia Pacific IS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.4.3. Asia Pacific IS Market, by Country/Region,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.4.3.1. China
6.4.3.2. Japan
6.4.3.3. India
6.4.3.4. Australia
6.4.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
6.5. Latin America IS Market,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.5.1. Latin America IS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.5.2. Latin America IS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.5.3. Latin America IS Market, by Country/Region,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.5.3.1. Brazil
6.5.3.2. Mexico
6.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America
6.6. Middle East & Africa IS Market,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.6.1. Middle East & Africa IS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.6.2. Middle East & Africa IS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.6.3. Middle East & Africa IS Market, by Region,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
6.6.3.1. GCC
6.6.3.2. South Africa
6.6.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1. Medtronic plc
7.1.1. Company Overview
7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)
7.1.3. Product Portfolio
7.1.4. Key Developments
7.2. Zimmer Biomet
7.3. NuVasive, Inc.
7.4. Life Spine, Inc.
7.5. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Paradigm Spine LLC)
7.6. Vertiflex, Inc.
7.7. Globus Medical, Inc.
7.8. Synthes GmbH (DePuy Synthes)
7.9. Mikai S.p.A.
7.10. Alphatec Spine, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsx8fh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


