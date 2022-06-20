U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0480
    +0.0880 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,622.00
    +1,343.72 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.26
    +9.32 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.50
    +104.25 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market valued at $6.7 billion in 2021, is set to witness a growth rate of 2 to 3% in the next 5 years

Medi-Tech Insights
·4 min read
Medi-Tech Insights
Medi-Tech Insights

Medi-Tech Insights: The rising geriatric population & corresponding rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, growing incidence of diabetes & concomitant increased risk of coronary heart disease, technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and favorable reimbursements for interventional cardiology procedures are some of the key factors driving the global interventional cardiology devices market.

Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Description:

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that utilizes nonsurgical, catheter-based treatments for structural heart diseases. It utilizes devices such as catheters & sheaths, guidewires, balloons, stents, vascular closure devices, atherectomy devices, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and other devices to repair narrowed arteries, damaged or weakened blood vessels, heart valve disorders, and congenital heart diseases.

APAC to Witness Highest Growth in the Next Five Years

A rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, a higher degree of unmet clinical needs, and rising affluence are creating ample opportunities for the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC region. The growth of the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC is likely to be driven by China and India. Considering the lucrative prospects of the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC region, prominent companies have expanded their footprint in the region. For instance,

  • In March 2022, Boston Scientific expanded its footprint in India with its second R&D Center. The new R&D Center addresses the needs of the patients in India, APAC, and around the world. It also provides expertise to all of the company’s diverse therapy areas, namely interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, endoscopy, neuromodulation, urology, and pelvic health.

  • Abbott also intends to expand coverage and resources in training programs related to cardiovascular treatment in China. Abbott owns two training centers in China. The Abbott Medical Advanced Technology Center in Beijing provides doctors with first-class cardiological learning experiences and practice opportunities. The Crossroads-Abbott Academic Center in Shanghai provides interventional treatment training for physicians from different regions in China, making medical treatment and standardized treatment and care more accessible to patients in remote areas.

China is one of the most prominent markets for cardiovascular diseases. The demand from patients to be treated as well as doctors to get trained is humongous. This is why interventional cardiology device manufacturers are investing in China." - Director, Leading Stent Manufacturer, United States

Technological Advancements Drives the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

The interventional cardiology devices market is a technology-driven market and is marked by product enhancements/innovations. For instance,

  • In May, 2022, Medtronic received U.S. FDA approval for the Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent (DES). The Onyx Frontier DES is used for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). It offers an innovative delivery system and builds upon the acute performance and clinical data from the Resolute Onyx™ drug-eluting stent.

  • In April 2022, Translumina launched VIVO ISAR, its latest generation dual drug polymer-free coated stent (DDCS), in various international markets including Europe.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold

The global interventional cardiology devices market is marked by the presence of both established and new players. Players operating in the market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

  • In April 2022, Transit Scientific announced the FDA clearance of its XO Cross® Support Catheter Platform to include coronary use. The platform is indicated to guide and support a guidewire during access of the peripheral or coronary vasculature, allow for wire exchanges, and provide a conduit for delivery of saline solutions or diagnostic contrast agents

  • In April 2022, Boston Scientific announced the close of its acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc., a company that offers advanced transseptal access solutions as well as guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support catheter-based left-heart procedures. The acquisition allows Boston Scientific to integrate the Baylis platforms with its existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, further strengthening its position in the cardiology market

The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to growing cardiovascular cases, growth opportunities in the APAC region, technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and favourable reimbursement in key markets.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

The market is marked by the presence of key market players such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medinol, Biotronik, SMT, Terumo, Lepu Medical, Microport, among others.

Explore Detailed Research Insights on Interventional Cardiology Devices Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/interventional-cardiology-devices-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have successfully completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde
Associate, Medi-Tech Insights
+32 498 86 80 79
info@meditechinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Sto

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Iron Ore Sinks and Steel Mills Go Dark on Deepening China Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged more than 7% in Singapore -- giving up all its gains this year -- as steel mills idled blast furnaces amid growing pessimism over the demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe st

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and considered burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and surge in gas prices add to challenges policymakers face as they tackle inflation and a worsening economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will trigger gas saving measures.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • European Gas Rises Further as Russian Cuts Bring Rationing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after rallying 43% last week as Russia’s steep supply cuts put governments on high alert amid a mounting possibility of rationing.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBenchmark futures

  • EASTOWER WIRELESS SIGNS MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE LARGEST TOWER OPERATORS IN THE WORLD

    EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), a US-based provider of next generation wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless systems, is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into a Master Service Agreement ("MSA") with one of the largest tower operators in the world (the "Client").

  • CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

    Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.