Global Interventional Pulmonology Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.68 Billion in 2026 - Increasing Public Awareness & Surging COPD Mortality Rate

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interventional pulmonology market is forecasted to reach US$4.68 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 5.84%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as growing incidence of lung cancer, rising CO2 emission, expansion of medical device industry, surging COPD mortality rate, increasing elderly population and increasing public awareness would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient's risk, high cost involved in the maintenance of equipment and entry barriers for new companies. A few notable trends may include rising healthcare expenditures, growing consumption of e-cigarettes and improving training programs for interventional pulmonologist.

Robotic bronchoscopy is emerging as a game changer in the interventional pulmonology market. Rapid and accurate diagnosis of lung cancer have become the need of the hour in the interventional pulmonology market.

This is triggering the developments in robotic bronchoscopy platforms, consisting of a hand-held controller used to direct a small, flexible endoscope into the lung using a computer-assisted navigation. As a result of such developments, the overall global interventional pulmonology market would aid in near future.

China is emerging out as a prominent region in the global market due to accelerating ageing population and changing disease patterns, along with the escalating demands from healthcare institutions.

Other factors such as strong government policy support, continuous technology innovation and increasing public awareness are further likely to accelerate the market growth in the region and thereby would add to the overall global interventional pulmonology market in coming years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Pulmonx Corporation

  • Medtronic PLC

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Olympus Corporation

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global interventional pulmonology market

  • The major regional markets (China, the U.S., Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

  • Interventional Pulmonology Device Manufacturers

  • Medical Device Suppliers and Distributors

  • End Users ((Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Diagnostic Centers)

  • R&D and Investment Companies

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Interventional Pulmonology Procedures
1.3 Interventional Diagnosis Products for Lung Nodules
1.4 Breakdown of Interventional Pulmonology

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Proposed Triage of Interventional Pulmonology Procedures During COVID-19
2.2 Rise in Adoption of Healhtcare Artificial Intellignce
2.3 Role of Single-use Bronchoscopes in COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Value
3.2 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Product
3.3.1 Global Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Products Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Products Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Interventional Pulmonology Diagnostics Products Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Interventional Pulmonology Diagnostics Products Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Products Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Products Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume
3.5 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume Forecast
3.6 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 China
4.1.1 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market by Value
4.1.2 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market Forecast by Volume
4.1.4 China Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume
4.1.5 China Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume Forecast
4.2 The U.S.
4.3 Europe
4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Incidence of Lung Cancer
5.1.2 Rising CO2 Emission
5.1.3 Expansion of Medical Device Industry
5.1.4 Surging COPD Mortality Rate
5.1.5 Increasing Elderly Population
5.1.6 Increasing Public Awareness
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
5.2.2 Growing Consumption of E-cigarettes
5.2.3 Improving Training Programs for Interventional Pulmonologist
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk
5.3.2 High Cost Involved in the Maintenance of Equipment
5.3.3 Entry Barrier for New Companies

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
6.1.3 Key Players - R&D Comparison
6.1.4 Commercialized Interventional Pulmonary Navigation Platforms by Companies
6.1.5 Commercialized Products for COPD-related Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Solutions by Companies

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot9zxp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


