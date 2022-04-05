U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.40
    -38.24 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,800.06
    -121.82 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,240.88
    -291.67 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.47
    -34.97 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.85
    -0.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5880
    +0.8160 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,840.40
    +137.21 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.62
    -19.03 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Global Interventional Pulmonology Markets, 2022-2026: High Cost Involved in the Maintenance of Equipment & Entry Barrier for New Companies Restraining Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global interventional pulmonology market is forecasted to reach US$4.68 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 5.84%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as growing incidence of lung cancer, rising CO2 emission, expansion of medical device industry, surging COPD mortality rate, increasing elderly population and increasing public awareness would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient's risk, high cost involved in the maintenance of equipment and entry barriers for new companies. A few notable trends may include rising healthcare expenditures, growing consumption of e-cigarettes and improving training programs for interventional pulmonologist.

Robotic bronchoscopy is emerging as a game changer in the interventional pulmonology market. Rapid and accurate diagnosis of lung cancer have become the need of the hour in the interventional pulmonology market.

This is triggering the developments in robotic bronchoscopy platforms, consisting of a hand-held controller used to direct a small, flexible endoscope into the lung using a computer-assisted navigation. As a result of such developments, the overall global interventional pulmonology market would aid in near future.

China is emerging out as a prominent region in the global market due to accelerating ageing population and changing disease patterns, along with the escalating demands from healthcare institutions.

Other factors such as strong government policy support, continuous technology innovation and increasing public awareness are further likely to accelerate the market growth in the region and thereby would add to the overall global interventional pulmonology market in coming years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Pulmonx Corporation

  • Medtronic PLC

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Olympus Corporation

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global interventional pulmonology market

  • The major regional markets (China, the U.S., Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

  • Interventional Pulmonology Device Manufacturers

  • Medical Device Suppliers and Distributors

  • End Users ((Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Diagnostic Centers)

  • R&D and Investment Companies

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Interventional Pulmonology Procedures
1.3 Interventional Diagnosis Products for Lung Nodules
1.4 Breakdown of Interventional Pulmonology

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Proposed Triage of Interventional Pulmonology Procedures During COVID-19
2.2 Rise in Adoption of Healhtcare Artificial Intellignce
2.3 Role of Single-use Bronchoscopes in COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Value
3.2 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Interventional Pulmonology Market by Product
3.3.1 Global Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Products Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Products Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Interventional Pulmonology Diagnostics Products Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Interventional Pulmonology Diagnostics Products Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Products Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Products Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume
3.5 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume Forecast
3.6 Global Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 China
4.1.1 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market by Value
4.1.2 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 China Interventional Pulmonology Navigation Device Market Forecast by Volume
4.1.4 China Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume
4.1.5 China Bronchoscopy Procedure Volume Forecast
4.2 The U.S.
4.3 Europe
4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Incidence of Lung Cancer
5.1.2 Rising CO2 Emission
5.1.3 Expansion of Medical Device Industry
5.1.4 Surging COPD Mortality Rate
5.1.5 Increasing Elderly Population
5.1.6 Increasing Public Awareness
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
5.2.2 Growing Consumption of E-cigarettes
5.2.3 Improving Training Programs for Interventional Pulmonologist
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk
5.3.2 High Cost Involved in the Maintenance of Equipment
5.3.3 Entry Barrier for New Companies

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
6.1.3 Key Players - R&D Comparison
6.1.4 Commercialized Interventional Pulmonary Navigation Platforms by Companies
6.1.5 Commercialized Products for COPD-related Interventional Pulmonology Therapeutic Solutions by Companies

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69bshu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interventional-pulmonology-markets-2022-2026-high-cost-involved-in-the-maintenance-of-equipment--entry-barrier-for-new-companies-restraining-growth-301517763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 3 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding the best stocks, there are few investors better to imitate than Warren Buffett. From 1965 to 2020, his Berkshire Hathaway has seen its stock compound at a 20% annual rate. To put it another way, $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965 would be worth over $735 million today.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Elon Musk Named to Twitter’s Board. He Can’t Own More Than 14.9% of the Stock.

    Elon Musk will serve on Twitter board of directors, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire and Tesla chief executive disclosed he had become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. The company appointed Musk to the board as a Class II director with a term expiring at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting. Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be able to become a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter (ticker: TWTR) stock for as long as he sits on the board and 90 days after, according to the filing.

  • Is Starbucks a Buy or Sell After Suspending Its Share Repurchase Program?

    One would think Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) would be taking off as the world recovers from COVID-19. Instead, Starbucks shareholders have seen the opposite. High inflation, a unionization push, geopolitical tensions with the company's main international market of China, the unexpected resignation of its CEO, and, yesterday, the suspension of the company's buyback program have all weighed on the stock.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • GOLDMINING ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

    GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, Amir Adnani, updating shareholders on the Company's progress in advancing and unlocking value from its portfolio of assets while enhancing a peer leading balance sheet which includes cash and holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty").