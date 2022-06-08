U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Global Interventional X-ray (IXR) Market Report 2022-2026: Combining Interventional X-ray and Surgical C-arm with Image-guided Therapies will Accelerate Transformational Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional X-ray (IXR) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study analyzes the global interventional X-ray (IXR) market.

The study period is from 2019 to 2026, and the base year is 2021. Revenue and units and their year-on-year growth rates are provided by product type and by region. Pricing trends and distribution trends are also discussed.

The research scope includes market trends (utilization of conventional and emerging clinical applications, growth indicators, factors influencing RoI, critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategies, growth opportunities for fixed IXR and surgical C-arm systems, technology trends driving IXR growth, and future growth prospects); competitive structure; market metrics; market share; revenue and unit forecast; and growth strategies.

Over the past 20 years, IXR equipment has been widely adopted by hospitals across the world, especially in radiology and cardiology. It is a mature and highly penetrated market and presents replacement potential in the United States, Australia, Japan, and western Europe; however, it is a growing market in eastern Europe and most Asian countries.

The US market is expected to witness fairly low growth rates in the low single-digit ranges for both high-end and low-end IXR. The western European market is witnessing a slow growth rate in high-end systems and moderate growth in low-end IXR. Approximately 50% of high-end systems have been in use for more than 8 years, and they are due for replacement.

Advancements in mobile C-arms are attracting end users, especially in ambulatory settings and emergency and sports medicine. Moreover, with the advent of private hospitals and a favorable reimbursement scenario, demand for patient safety and high-quality technologies, reduced hospitalization rates, and a reduction in overall healthcare costs have become important trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Interventional X-ray (IXR) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Key Highlights

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • IXR Trends and Opportunities

  • IXR Growth Opportunities - By Care Setting

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Unit Forecast by Product

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast by Product

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Distribution Channels

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fixed IXR Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Surgical C-arm Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Expansion of IXR Services (through AR/VR) to Tap the Opportunities in Tier II and Tier III Cities

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotics in Interventional Radiology to Leverage Opportunities in Hospital and Nonhospital Settings (remote and telehealth)

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-powered IXR Scanners for Effective Workflow Solutions in Radiology Practices

6 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhpda

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interventional-x-ray-ixr-market-report-2022-2026-combining-interventional-x-ray-and-surgical-c-arm-with-image-guided-therapies-will-accelerate-transformational-growth-301563965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

