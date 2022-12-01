U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

The Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market To Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 7.60% During the Forecast Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is expanding due to an increase in the number of neurological disorders, an aging population, an increase in the incidence of traumatic brain injuries, accidents, and trauma cases, the emerging prevalence of brain tumors, and childhood hydrocephalus, among other factors. Furthermore, key players' focus is shifting toward the development of technologically advanced products and government initiatives to raise patient awareness about neurological disorders and their early diagnosis for proper management, among others.

New York, USA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market To Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 7.60% During the Forecast Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies’ market shares, challenges, intracranial pressure monitoring devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

  • Notable intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies such as Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, Integra LifeSciences, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, IRRAS AB, Luciole Medical AG, Saeum Meditec, Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix, ELCAT, Atys Medical, RIMED, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hyperfine, Neural Analytics, Inc., and several others are currently operating in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

  • In September 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated a June recall of Integra intracranial pressure monitors as class I.

  • In June 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4mg injection), a Novo Nordisk product for chronic weight management.

  • In March 2021, Apollo Endosurgery received FDA approval for its device Orbera(R) Intragastric Balloon, which is beneficial for patients with Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Overview

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are those that can be implanted inside the skull to monitor and sense the pressure inside the skull, sending measurements to a recording device. In general, two types of methods are used: invasive and non-invasive. Because of its high accuracy, the invasive method is widely used by doctors. Intracranial pressure monitoring devices aid in analyzing cranial pressure inside the head and associated injuries using invasive or non-invasive techniques.


Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market in 2021 and is expected to do so in the coming years. This is due to the high prevalence of hydrocephalus caused by various factors such as congenital hydrocephalus, brain aneurysms, and traumatic brain injury, among others, and the region’s growing elderly population, and high awareness of disease management and new product launches.

Furthermore, the well-established patient care system and patient and caregiver awareness of different types of neurosurgeries and products available for management are expected to aid in the growth of the North American intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

Moreover, the presence of key regional players and supportive reimbursement programs, creates enormous growth opportunities for the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Furthermore, market players’ consistent focus on the region in new product launches is expected to aid in the growth of the North American intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market, get a snapshot of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook 

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. One of the key factors driving the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is the increasing number of road traffic injuries and related trauma cases.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors is another major factor driving the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Brain tumors are associated with CSF accumulation in the brain, which leads to an increase in intracranial pressure inside the brain.

However, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market expansion has been stifled by a lack of skilled specialists for equipment operation and handling and the high cost of intracranial pressure device procedures.

Additionally, the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market experienced a temporary setback as necessary COVID-19 containment measures, such as country-wide lockdowns, were implemented. One of the major steps taken during this period was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, which reduced the market demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices as a large number of surgeries across various medical specialties were suspended due to either being non-essential, or several intensive care units were closed due to a reduction in the number of patients during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth for a short time.

However, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is recovering, with the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, as a result of the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines around the world, presenting a positive future outlook for the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market dynamics @Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market CAGR

7.60%

Projected Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size by 2027

USD 2.40 Billion

Key Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies

Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, Integra LifeSciences, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, IRRAS AB, Luciole Medical AG, Saeum Meditec, Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix, ELCAT, Atys Medical, RIMED, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hyperfine, Neural Analytics, Inc., among others

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Assessment

  • Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Technique: Invasive (External Ventricular Drainage (EVD), Microtransducer ICP Monitoring), Noninvasive (Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography, MRI/CT, Others)

    • Market Segmentation By Product Type: Monitors, Probes, Catheters and Kits, Others

    • Market Segmentation By Application: Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Others

    • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

7

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Cranial Perforators Market

Cranial Perforators Stents Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial perforators companies, including VITALYS SURGICAL, ACRA-CUT Inc., Evonos GmbH & Co. KG, NSK, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Adeor Medical AG, Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA, Nouvag AG, among others.

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Devices Market

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranio maxillofacial fixation (CMF) devices companies, including DyAnsys Inc, Neuro-Fitness LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., INNOVATIVE NEUROLOGICAL DEVICES, Fisher Wallace, Cefaly, among others.

Cranial & Auricular Electrotherapy Stimulation Devices Market

Cranial & Auricular Electrotherapy Stimulation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial & auricular electrotherapy stimulation devices companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, among others.

Intracranial Aneurysms Market

Intracranial Aneurysms Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intracranial aneurysms companies, including Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Balt, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., among others.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key trauma fixation devices companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, among others.

Brain Aneurysm Stents Market

Brain Aneurysm Stents Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key brain aneurysm stents companies, including Phenox GmbH, Peter LAZIC GmbH, adeor medical AG., Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


