Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027: Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drop segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Gel Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Gel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured):
Aegis Therapeutics LLC
AptarGroup, Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Becton Dickinson and Company
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Johnson & Johnson
Marina Biotech, Inc.
MedImmune, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Nemera
Novartis AG
OptiNose US Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude
Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier
Recent Market Activity
Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs
Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery
Outlook
Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment
Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies
Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients
The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis
The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis
The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
Intranasal Corticosteroids - A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease
Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight
Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications
Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word
Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery
Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization
RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions
Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery
Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations
Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against Microbial Contamination
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 64
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3i4k9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intranasal-drug-delivery-market-forecast-to-2027-burgeoning-geriatric-populace-spurs-growing-demand-301358988.html
SOURCE Research and Markets