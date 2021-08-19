U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027: Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drop segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Gel Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Gel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured):

  • Aegis Therapeutics LLC

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Marina Biotech, Inc.

  • MedImmune, Inc.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Nemera

  • Novartis AG

  • OptiNose US Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • A Prelude

  • Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

  • Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

  • Outlook

  • Nasal Drug Delivery Devices & Equipment

  • Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

  • Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

  • Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vying to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

  • The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

  • The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

  • Intranasal Corticosteroids - A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

  • Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

  • Innovation in Drug Delivery: A Talisman for Success

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

  • Controlled Release Technology Is the Buzz Word

  • Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

  • Tight Junction Biology: A Key Speed Breaker in Commercialization

  • RNA Interference (RNAi): A Tool to Manipulate Tight Junctions

  • Research Studies Authenticate Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

  • Growing Interest for Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

  • Multi-Dose Containers Developed to Offer Resistance against Microbial Contamination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 64

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3i4k9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intranasal-drug-delivery-market-forecast-to-2027-burgeoning-geriatric-populace-spurs-growing-demand-301358988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

