Global Intraoperative Imaging Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intraoperative Imaging estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile C-Arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Intraoperative Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$448.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



CT Scanners Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global CT Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$208 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Brainlab AG

General Electric Company

IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc.

Irillic

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

NeuroLogica Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intraoperative Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Intraoperative Imaging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasound Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CT

Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for CT Scanners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for CT Scanners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRI

Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for MRI Scanners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for MRI Scanners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for X-ray Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Imaging Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Optical Imaging Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurosurgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Neurosurgeries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgeries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Orthopedic & Trauma

Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic & Trauma

Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spine Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Spine Surgeries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Spine Surgeries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Surgeries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ENT

Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for ENT Surgeries by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Surgeries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency & Trauma Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories &

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories &

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray

Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,

Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &

Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray

Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,

Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &

Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray

Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,

Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &

Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray

Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,

Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &

Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray

Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine

Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology,

Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative

Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers &

Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research

Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound

Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical

Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI

Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative

Imaging by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners,

X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular

Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma

Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by

Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,

Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,

Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine

Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology,

Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative

Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers &

Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



