Global Intraosseous Devices Market to 2029 - Featuring PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare and Cook Medical Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraosseous Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled offers strategic insights into the overall intraosseous devices market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of products, technology and different geographies.

Intraosseous infusion, a technique for vascular entry, was described initially in year 1922 and was widely applied for drug administration in children and adults in the 1940s. It fell out of favor during the 1950s and 1960s, when disposable intravenous catheters were developed and techniques for insertion improved. Intraosseous (IO) infusion is possible because of the presence of veins that drain the medullary sinuses in the bone marrow of long bones.

IO is the procedure of injecting fluids or medication into the bone marrow to provide a continuous point of entry into the systemic circulation. This technique is used to provide fluids and medication when intravenous access is not available or not feasible. Several different commercially available intraosseous cannulation devices are available such as manual IO needles, semi-automatic devices, battery-powered needles, and impact driven devices.

The primary anatomic locations for intraosseous infusion include proximal tibia, distal femur, distal tibia or fibula, proximal humerus and manubrium. Post the decline in demand after World War II, the market for IO devices has gradually picked up, as the devices have acquired their foothold in mainstream medicine and emergency response algorithms. Majority of IO devices are indicated for use in both adult and pediatric patients and is indicated when vascular access is difficult to obtain, particularly in emergencies, or medically necessary cases. The major driver for the intraosseous devices market includes the development of rapid and easy-to-use intraosseous placement.

North America was observed as the leading geographical region in intraosseous devices market due to rising application of IO devices in ambulatory and emergency cases, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and mounting number of traumatic surgeries and military consumption was observed high especially in cases of war. Market experts suggest that as IO infusion is rapid, safe and effective technology of vascular access through the bone marrow when intravenous attempt fails to establish vascular access. Asia-Pacific was observed as the most potential intraosseous devices market with rising adoption of IO devices. However, high price and lack of continual training of medical and nursing staff and well defined protocols regarding proper handling of the device are restraining the market in this region.

The intraosseous devices market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Pyng Medical Corporation, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Vidacare/ Teleflex, Becton Dickinson Company / Carefusion Inc., and Cook Medical Inc.

Based on the type of product, the global intraosseous devices market is segmented as follows:

  • Dieckmann Modified Needle

  • Jamshidi Needle

  • FAST1 Device

  • FASTx Device

  • Bone Injection Gun (BIG) Devices

  • EZ-IO Device

  • NIO Device

Intraosseous infusion (IO) is the process of drug delivery that is carried out directly into the bone marrow to provide an entry point into the systemic venous system. Fluids and medicines are provided through this technique when intravenous access is not available or not feasible. Market experts suggest that comparison study between intramuscular (IM), intravenous (IV), and IO routes of administration resulted that the IO route is evidently better than IM and comparable to IV administration especially in case of pediatric treatment.

During initial resuscitation administration of medications and fluids in adults demand for IO infusion are increasing. IO infusion should be implemented in all critical situations when peripheral venous access is not easily obtainable. These devices also carry a few complications that are uncommon and mostly related to prolonged use. The IO infusion allows for blood sampling and administration of virtually all types of fluids and medications including vasopressors, with a bioavailability close to the intravenous route. The EZ-IO devices held the largest market in the intraosseous devices market by product type. The introduction of automatic intraosseous devices has resulted in the ease in the delivery of the drugs and medication through the intraosseous route, thus driving the intraosseous devices market over the period of 2021 to 2029.

Based on the type of technology, the intraosseous devices market is segmented into:

  • Manual IO Needles

  • Battery Powered Driver

  • Impact Driven Devices

Intraosseous (IO) access is considered as an efficient first alternative to unsuccessful or delayed peripheral or central intravenous (IV) access in emergency situations. IO technique comprises the placement of a vascular device with the tip of the intraosseous catheter in the bone matrix. The fluids or medications are delivered with the help of this catheter immediately into the systemic circulation through bone marrow cavity.

According to experts, substantiation to guide the preference of intraosseous (IO) insertion device is restricted to observational studies and a few trials that differ according to the location (e.g., pre-hospital, hospital), clinical provider (e.g., paramedic, medic, physician), site of insertion, and age of patient (pediatric or adult). In order to maximize the chance of successful IO cannulation, proper training is essential prior to use, regardless of which intraosseous insertion technique is chosen. Manual IO needles include Jamshidi (Cardinal Health) and the modified Dieckmann (Cook Critical Care).

These are widely used in IO access procedures due to presence of special feature known as trocar, a short needle length with a handle that provides a resting place for the palm and an adjustable flange or depth marking to guide placement. In year 2020, battery powered driver was observed as the largest market segment in IO devices market, EZIO comes with a lithium powered battery driver and needle sets in three lengths for placement in children and adults.

For the purpose of this study, the global intraosseous devices market is categorized into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In base year 2020, North America was observed as the leading geographical region in intraosseous devices market due to rising application of IO devices in ambulatory and emergency cases, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and mounting number of traumatic surgeries and military consumption was observed high especially in cases of war. Market experts suggest that as IO infusion is rapid, safe and effective technology of vascular access through the bone marrow when intravenous attempt fails to establish vascular access. The EZ-IO is used by 90% of US advanced life support ambulances and over half of US Emergency Departments, as well as the US Military.

However, a report published by Vidacare Corporation suggested that, during the Gulf War, the U.S. military had the 13,000 medics and 26,000 combat lifesavers with six and three intraosseous units (EZ-IO) respectively, a total of 160,000 intraosseous devices were expected to be used. Asia-Pacific was observed as the most potential intraosseous devices market with rising adoption of IO devices. Recently, Pyng Medical Corp., announced expansion of its exclusive dealer network globally with a significant addition to add India to the Asia-Pacific markets.

Market experts suggest that in India there is large demand for high-quality medical devices made in North America. Pyng's dominance in Sternal IO for deployed U.S. military will be leveraged into the Indian Military, EMS, and Hospital markets. However, high price and lack of continual training of medical and nursing staff and well defined protocols regarding proper handling of the device are restraining the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis
3.1 Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis
3.1.1 Technology of Intraosseous Devices
3.1.2 Applications of Intraosseous Devices
3.1.3 Pipeline Analysis: Intraosseous Devices
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.1.1 Development of rapid and easy-to-use IO placement devices
3.2.2 Challenges
3.2.2.1 Usability Challenge/ IO Access Complications
3.2.2.2 Lack of standardized and continuing training
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Potential in Mass Casualty Situations
3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.4 Competitive Landscape of Key Vendors in Intraosseous Devices Market.

Chapter 4 Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis, by Type of Products
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Dieckmann Modified Needle
4.3 Jamshidi Needle
4.4 FAST1 Device
4.5 FASTx Device
4.6 Bone Injection Gun (BIG) Devices
4.7 EZ-IO Devices
4.8 NIO Device

Chapter 5 Global Intraosseous Devices Market, By Technology
5.1 Preface
5.2 Manual IO Needles
5.3 Battery-powered Driver
5.4 Impact-driven Devices

Chapter 6 Global Intraosseous Devices Market, By Geography
6.1 Preface
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Pyng Medical Corporation.
7.1.1 Pyng Medical Corporation.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)
7.2 PerSys Medical
7.2.1 PerSys Medical: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)
7.3 Aero Healthcare.
7.3.1 Aero Healthcare.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)
7.4 Vidacare/ Teleflex.
7.4.1 Vidacare/ Teleflex: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)
7.5 Becton Dickinson Company / Carefusion Inc.
7.5.1 Becton Dickinson Company / Carefusion Inc.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)
7.6 Cook Medical Inc.
7.6.1 Cook Medical Inc: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Information; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93g7sy

