Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Is Expected to Reach $1.62 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The rise in the high birth rate in developing and developed countries, the increase in the prevalence of premature births resulting in various complications related to childbirth, and fatalities involving preterm births drive the growth of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market. By product type, the monitors segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market was estimated at $826.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.82 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.62 Billion CAGR 7.0% No. of Pages in Report 211 Segments Covered Product Type, Method, End-User, and Region. Drivers increase in the prevalence of premature births Surge in advancements in the intrapartum Monitoring Devices Restraints High cost of maternity and intrapartum care devices in the rural areas Opportunities Rise in the number of R&D investments by medical device companies

Decrease in the number of hospital visits and the cancellation of non-emergency procedures during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market is analyzed across product type, method, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the monitor segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

By method, the non-invasive segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market revenue. The maternity center segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market report include Cardinal Health, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., General Electric Company, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Laborie, MedGyn products, Inc., Mindchild Medical, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, Stalwart Meditech.. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

