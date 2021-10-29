Abstract: Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849. 6 Million by 2026 . Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions.

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW

An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs. The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings. Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a diagnostic procedure performed to get real-time view of the inside of a coronary artery. IVUS is a catheter-based medical imaging methodology that allows medical professionals to know the level of stenosis, which is degree of thickening or narrowing of an artery. The method provides a visual image of the lumen or the inside of the artery, and the atheroma, which is the membrane or the cholesterol-loaded white blood cells, which remain hidden inside the artery wall. Physicians generally image the lining of an artery using IVUS in preparation for, or during an arthrectomy or angioplasty. IVUS is also used to view the results of the procedure, and in the placement of stents.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$569.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$514 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $218.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026



The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. The market is expected to post a steady growth in the coming years on account of increasing cases of coronary artery disease. IVUS holds enormous potential in terms of its ability to address unmet needs in the early detection and intervention of coronary artery diseases. IVUS technology is used for visualizing and assessing the plaque build-up and coronary lesions. In addition to assessment of coronary lesions, IVUS is being increasingly used in placement of stent in percutaneous coronary intervention. Capabilities to provide images of surrounding tissue as well as to provide high-resolution images have made the technology an attractive tool in assessing the stent size need for PCI procedures. Superior assessment of the blocked vessels also enables IVUS to effectively select and place stents within the vessels for restoration of normal flow of blood in the blocked vessel. IVUS helps in assessing appropriate placement of the stent, and to also to check for complete expansion of the stent. Overall adoption of intravascular ultrasound systems is facilitated by increasing number of stent procedures, coupled with rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures. The market growth is likely to be propelled by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising obese and geriatric population, and sedentary lifestyles. Each year, approximately 17.7 million people die globally due to cardiovascular complications.



By Application, Coronary Intervention Segment to Reach $443.1 Million by 2026



Global market for Coronary Intervention (Application) segment is estimated at US$289.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$443.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Coronary Intervention segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$87.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 15 Featured)



Story continues

Boston Scientific Corporation

Infraredx™, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Terumo Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective

Causes and Symptoms

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment

for CAD

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in

Interventional Cardiology

Indications

Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market

Point-of-care IntraVascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth

Growth Drivers

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Hospitals Account for the Largest Share

Competition

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for

Intravascular Ultrasound

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth

Driver

EXHIBIT 3: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United

States: 2015-2030

EXHIBIT 4: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular &

Arterial Interventions

Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics

IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions

Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS

IVUS for Arterial Interventions

Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient

Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk

Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls

New Growth Opportunities

Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging

Applications

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated

Diseases Catalyze Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by

Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS

EXHIBIT 10: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

EXHIBIT 12: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of

Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for IVUS Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for IVUS Catheters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for IVUS Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for IVUS Consoles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for IVUS Consoles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IVUS Consoles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Coronary

Intervention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Coronary Intervention by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Coronary Intervention

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Coronary

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Coronary Diagnosis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Coronary Diagnosis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Coronary Research

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Coronary Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Coronary Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Coronary/Peripheral by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Coronary/Peripheral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Coronary/Peripheral

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research

and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis,

Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis,

Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis,

Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis,

Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis,

Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Product - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention,

Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research and

Non-Coronary/Peripheral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS) by Application - Coronary Intervention, Coronary

Diagnosis, Coronary Research and Non-Coronary/Peripheral

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



