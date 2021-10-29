Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849.6 Million by 2026
Abstract: Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849. 6 Million by 2026 . Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions.
An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs. The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings. Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a diagnostic procedure performed to get real-time view of the inside of a coronary artery. IVUS is a catheter-based medical imaging methodology that allows medical professionals to know the level of stenosis, which is degree of thickening or narrowing of an artery. The method provides a visual image of the lumen or the inside of the artery, and the atheroma, which is the membrane or the cholesterol-loaded white blood cells, which remain hidden inside the artery wall. Physicians generally image the lining of an artery using IVUS in preparation for, or during an arthrectomy or angioplasty. IVUS is also used to view the results of the procedure, and in the placement of stents.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$569.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$514 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $218.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026
The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. The market is expected to post a steady growth in the coming years on account of increasing cases of coronary artery disease. IVUS holds enormous potential in terms of its ability to address unmet needs in the early detection and intervention of coronary artery diseases. IVUS technology is used for visualizing and assessing the plaque build-up and coronary lesions. In addition to assessment of coronary lesions, IVUS is being increasingly used in placement of stent in percutaneous coronary intervention. Capabilities to provide images of surrounding tissue as well as to provide high-resolution images have made the technology an attractive tool in assessing the stent size need for PCI procedures. Superior assessment of the blocked vessels also enables IVUS to effectively select and place stents within the vessels for restoration of normal flow of blood in the blocked vessel. IVUS helps in assessing appropriate placement of the stent, and to also to check for complete expansion of the stent. Overall adoption of intravascular ultrasound systems is facilitated by increasing number of stent procedures, coupled with rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures. The market growth is likely to be propelled by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising obese and geriatric population, and sedentary lifestyles. Each year, approximately 17.7 million people die globally due to cardiovascular complications.
By Application, Coronary Intervention Segment to Reach $443.1 Million by 2026
Global market for Coronary Intervention (Application) segment is estimated at US$289.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$443.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Coronary Intervention segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$87.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 15 Featured)
Boston Scientific Corporation
Infraredx™, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)
Terumo Corp.
