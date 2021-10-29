U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849.6 Million by 2026

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849. 6 Million by 2026 . Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions.

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW
An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs. The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings. Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a diagnostic procedure performed to get real-time view of the inside of a coronary artery. IVUS is a catheter-based medical imaging methodology that allows medical professionals to know the level of stenosis, which is degree of thickening or narrowing of an artery. The method provides a visual image of the lumen or the inside of the artery, and the atheroma, which is the membrane or the cholesterol-loaded white blood cells, which remain hidden inside the artery wall. Physicians generally image the lining of an artery using IVUS in preparation for, or during an arthrectomy or angioplasty. IVUS is also used to view the results of the procedure, and in the placement of stents.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$569.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$514 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $218.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. The market is expected to post a steady growth in the coming years on account of increasing cases of coronary artery disease. IVUS holds enormous potential in terms of its ability to address unmet needs in the early detection and intervention of coronary artery diseases. IVUS technology is used for visualizing and assessing the plaque build-up and coronary lesions. In addition to assessment of coronary lesions, IVUS is being increasingly used in placement of stent in percutaneous coronary intervention. Capabilities to provide images of surrounding tissue as well as to provide high-resolution images have made the technology an attractive tool in assessing the stent size need for PCI procedures. Superior assessment of the blocked vessels also enables IVUS to effectively select and place stents within the vessels for restoration of normal flow of blood in the blocked vessel. IVUS helps in assessing appropriate placement of the stent, and to also to check for complete expansion of the stent. Overall adoption of intravascular ultrasound systems is facilitated by increasing number of stent procedures, coupled with rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures. The market growth is likely to be propelled by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising obese and geriatric population, and sedentary lifestyles. Each year, approximately 17.7 million people die globally due to cardiovascular complications.

By Application, Coronary Intervention Segment to Reach $443.1 Million by 2026

Global market for Coronary Intervention (Application) segment is estimated at US$289.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$443.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Coronary Intervention segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$87.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 15 Featured)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Infraredx™, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

  • Terumo Corp.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
Application Areas
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective
Causes and Symptoms
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment
for CAD
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in
Interventional Cardiology
Indications
Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market
Point-of-care IntraVascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth
Growth Drivers
IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners
US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Hospitals Account for the Largest Share
Competition
Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for
Intravascular Ultrasound
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E
IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth
Driver
EXHIBIT 3: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United
States: 2015-2030
EXHIBIT 4: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular &
Arterial Interventions
Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics
IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions
Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS
IVUS for Arterial Interventions
Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth
Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient
Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk
Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions
Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls
New Growth Opportunities
Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging
Applications
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated
Diseases Catalyze Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by
Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P
Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS
EXHIBIT 10: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
EXHIBIT 12: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of
Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
