Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $1.1 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Boston Scientific, InfraredxT, Koninklijke Philips, & Terumo

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$659 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$199.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.9 Million by the year 2030.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective

Causes and Symptoms

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment for CAD

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology

Indications

Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market

Point-of-care Intra-Vascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth

Growth Drivers

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Hospitals Account for the Largest Share

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions

Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics

IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions

Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS

IVUS for Arterial Interventions

Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk

Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities

Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 15 Featured)

Boston Scientific Corporation

InfraredxT, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Terumo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj8dm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-strategic-markets-report-2023-a-1-1-billion-market-by-2030-featuring-boston-scientific-infraredxt-koninklijke-philips--terumo-301807240.html

SOURCE Research and Markets