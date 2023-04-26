Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $1.1 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Boston Scientific, InfraredxT, Koninklijke Philips, & Terumo
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$659 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$199.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.9 Million by the year 2030.
What's New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
Application Areas
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective
Causes and Symptoms
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment for CAD
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology
Indications
Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market
Point-of-care Intra-Vascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth
Growth Drivers
IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners
US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
Hospitals Account for the Largest Share
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound
IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions
Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics
IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions
Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS
IVUS for Arterial Interventions
Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth
Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk
Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions
Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities
Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
