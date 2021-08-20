U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,664.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.75
    -44.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.10
    -13.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    +1.54 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,097.29
    +2,754.50 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.57
    +85.52 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.82
    -17.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Intravenous Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027 - IV Catheters to Account for $4.7 Billion of the Total Market value

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Administration Sets Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Administration Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

  • Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

  • Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

  • Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions

  • Increase in Number of Hospitals

  • Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending

  • Proliferation of Medical Tourism

  • Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market

  • Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market

  • C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market

  • Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

  • Competition: Noteworthy Trends

  • Tough Ground for New Entrants

  • ICR: A Key Factor to Success

  • Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

  • Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

  • Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals

  • Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)

  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

  • Arcomed AG (Switzerland)

  • ASCOR S.A. (Poland)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

  • C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

  • ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

  • Insulet Corp. (USA)

  • Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)

  • Moog, Inc. (USA)

  • Nipro Corporation (Japan)

  • Smiths Medical (USA)

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

  • Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

  • Terumo Corp. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

  • Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

  • Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead

  • Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

  • Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight

  • Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

  • The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

  • Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

  • Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

  • Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

  • Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

  • IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

  • Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

  • Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

  • Beating the Odds

  • Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

  • Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

  • Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology

  • New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

  • Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market

  • Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

  • Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

  • Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

  • Technology Advancements in PICC Space

  • Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 72

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z40ij

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Options Traders Bet Bear, Bull On WISH Stock

    ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) continued to be a top trending stock on Reddit's WallStreetBets on Thursday despite trading at all-time lows. On Thursday, the stock lost support at the $6.71 area despite testing it as support on Wednesday and bouncing. The level initially became support in the premarket on Aug. 13 when ContextLogic tanked following its second-quarter earnings print. ContextLogic was trading down over 8% lower, which dropped its relative strength index down to 26% on the daily ch

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Deere stock rises after reporting profit that more than doubled, raising full-year outlook

    Shares of Deere & Co. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the construction, agriculture and turf care equipment maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit that more than doubled and was well above expectations, and raised its full-year net income outlook. Net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $5.32 a share, from $811 million, or $2.57 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.58. Revenue grew 29.2% to $11.53 billion, well above the FactSet conse

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.667 Billion

    Equipment-division operating margin of 19% demonstrates strong execution in face of supply-chain challenges.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]