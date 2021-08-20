U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.51
    +24.71 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,066.15
    +172.03 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.69
    +124.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.99
    +13.57 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -0.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,358.40
    +2,820.49 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.42
    +30.03 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.49
    +29.63 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Intravenous Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Smart Infusion Systems - Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Administration Sets Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Administration Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

  • Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

  • Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

  • Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions

  • Increase in Number of Hospitals

  • Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending

  • Proliferation of Medical Tourism

  • Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market

  • Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market

  • C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market

  • Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

  • Competition: Noteworthy Trends

  • Tough Ground for New Entrants

  • ICR: A Key Factor to Success

  • Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

  • Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

  • Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals

  • Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)

  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

  • Arcomed AG (Switzerland)

  • ASCOR S.A. (Poland)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

  • C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

  • ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

  • Insulet Corp. (USA)

  • Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)

  • Moog, Inc. (USA)

  • Nipro Corporation (Japan)

  • Smiths Medical (USA)

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

  • Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

  • Terumo Corp. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

  • Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

  • Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead

  • Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

  • Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight

  • Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

  • The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

  • Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

  • Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

  • Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

  • Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

  • IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

  • Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

  • Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

  • Beating the Odds

  • Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

  • Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

  • Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology

  • New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

  • Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market

  • Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

  • Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

  • Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

  • Technology Advancements in PICC Space

  • Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 72

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxpu27

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intravenous-equipment-market-report-2021-2027-smart-infusion-systems---marking-the-convergence-of-healthcare-it--iv-drug-delivery-systems-301359691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Major Takeaways From Wish's Latest Earnings

    Wish had a challenging quarter and management is gearing up its effort to turn around the situation.

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Deere Raises Outlook as Farm Boom Boosts New Machine Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, raised its full-year fiscal outlook as surging crop prices boosted farmers’ demand for new equipment.Net income for the year will be between $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion, up from a prior range of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, Deere said Friday in a statement. The company posted net sales from equipment operations of $10.4 billion in the three months ended Aug. 1 that beat analysts’ average estimate.Deere is seeing increasin

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Energy Stocks Are Down This Week

    Energy stocks tumbled this week. The average energy company in the S&P 500 slumped nearly 9% over the past five trading days. Among the notable decliners were Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), and Continental Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV).

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 3 Reasons BioNTech Isn't Nearly as Big as Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered impressive stock gains so far in 2021. Despite its stronger stock performance this year, BioNTech's market cap is only a little over half the size of Moderna's. Here are three reasons BioNTech isn't nearly as big as Moderna right now. In the second quarter, BioNTech reported revenue of 5.3 billion euros (around $6.2 billion).

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Deere Earnings Beat, Farm Equipment Giant Guides Higher On 'Favorable Fundamentals'

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Shares edged higher as the farm-equipment giant raised full-year guidance.

  • Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders since they're up 56% over 3 years

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart-contract functionality by next month.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million