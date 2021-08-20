Global Intravenous Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Smart Infusion Systems - Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Administration Sets Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Administration Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path
Recent Market Activity
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market
Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market
C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market
Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Tough Ground for New Entrants
ICR: A Key Factor to Success
Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers
Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive
Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals
Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum
Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead
Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight
Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand
The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market
IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites
Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps
Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems
Beating the Odds
Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems
Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness
Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology
New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps
Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market
Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment
Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past
Technology Advancements in PICC Space
Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxpu27
