Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Report 2022: Clinical Trials, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Application (Intestinal malabsorption syndromes, Inflammatory diseases, Others), By Product, By End-User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



Global intravenous iron drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast years, 2024-2028

Rising prevalence of iron deficiency coupled with upsurge in chronic renal disease patients undergoing dialysis are projected to augment the growth of intravenous iron drug market. Anemia is the most common blood disorders which is caused due to the iron deficiency.

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is one of the most common blood disorders in the United States and has affected over 3 million people in the country. Anemia is highly prevalent in pregnant women and can be harmful to baby.

According to the Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System (VMNIS) survey, about 40% of mothers and children in developing nations are anemic. Additionally, rising research and development (R&D) activities in intravenous iron, along with rising government funding for the research is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The market of global intravenous iron drugs is segmented into application, product, end-user, company and region. The end-use segment is further fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, homecare, and others. Hospitals & clinics is expected to dominate the market in the coming years as they are the major centers for providing intravenous iron drugs to people. Also, the rising number of people suffering from anemia, or iron deficiency is contributing for the growth of the segment.

Based on regional analysis, North America is the dominant region in 2022. This is attributed to the rise in the number of anemic patients over the past years. Also, the lack of iron deficiency due to lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating choices and others are expected to impel the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness amongst people regarding chronic diseases such as anemia, etc.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of global intravenous iron drugs market from 2018 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global intravenous iron drugs market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

  • To classify and forecast global intravenous iron drugs market, the market is categorized on the basis of application, product, end-user, company and region.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global intravenous iron drugs market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global intravenous iron drugs market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global intravenous iron drugs market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for global intravenous iron drugs market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global intravenous iron drugs market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global intravenous iron drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Intravenous iron drugs market.

  • AMAG pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

  • Rockwell Medical Inc.

  • Allergan PLC

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Nippon Shinyaku Co.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Clinical Trial Analysis

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials

  • Completed Clinical Trials

  • Terminated Clinical Trials

  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type

  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Country

  • Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Application:

  • Intestinal malabsorption syndromes

  • Inflammatory diseases

  • Gastrectomy/bariatric surgery

  • Anemia

  • Osier-Weber-Rendu disease

  • Angiodysplasia

  • Pregnancy

  • Others

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Product:

  • Iron dextran

  • Ferric gluconate

  • Iron sucrose

  • Ferric carboxymaltos

  • Iron isomaltoside 100

  • Ferumoxytol

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By End-User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Care

  • Homecare

  • Others

Global Intravenous iron drugs Market, By Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2tjyu-iron?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intravenous-iv-iron-drugs-market-report-2022-clinical-trials-industry-size-share-trends-opportunities-and-forecasts-2018-2028-301757062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

