Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Report 2022: Clinical Trials, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 -- The "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Application (Intestinal malabsorption syndromes, Inflammatory diseases, Others), By Product, By End-User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global intravenous iron drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast years, 2024-2028

Rising prevalence of iron deficiency coupled with upsurge in chronic renal disease patients undergoing dialysis are projected to augment the growth of intravenous iron drug market. Anemia is the most common blood disorders which is caused due to the iron deficiency.

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is one of the most common blood disorders in the United States and has affected over 3 million people in the country. Anemia is highly prevalent in pregnant women and can be harmful to baby.

According to the Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System (VMNIS) survey, about 40% of mothers and children in developing nations are anemic. Additionally, rising research and development (R&D) activities in intravenous iron, along with rising government funding for the research is expected to propel the growth of the market.



The market of global intravenous iron drugs is segmented into application, product, end-user, company and region. The end-use segment is further fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, homecare, and others. Hospitals & clinics is expected to dominate the market in the coming years as they are the major centers for providing intravenous iron drugs to people. Also, the rising number of people suffering from anemia, or iron deficiency is contributing for the growth of the segment.



Based on regional analysis, North America is the dominant region in 2022. This is attributed to the rise in the number of anemic patients over the past years. Also, the lack of iron deficiency due to lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating choices and others are expected to impel the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness amongst people regarding chronic diseases such as anemia, etc.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Intravenous iron drugs market.

AMAG pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Allergan PLC

Pfizer Inc

Nippon Shinyaku Co.

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

