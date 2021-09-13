Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $2.6 Billion - Ferric Carboxyl Maltose to Account for $1.2 Billion
Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ferric Carboxyl Maltose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Iron Sucrose segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$554.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$338.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$445.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$344.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) - An Overview
Recent Market Activity
Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market - A Quick Primer
US and Europe Dominate IV Iron Market
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market
Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs Globally
Leading IV Iron Drugs Available in the Market
Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs: In a Nutshell
Ferinject/Injectafer - The Leading Intravenous Iron Drug Globally
Venofer - Looses Ground to Ferinject
Feraheme Obtains Broader Label Approval
Feraheme Obtains FDA Filing Acceptance for Treating All Adult Patients Suffering from IDA
Gluconate (Ferrlecit and Nulecit)
Dextran
Global Market Leaders
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 21 Featured)
Allergan Plc. (Ireland)
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. (USA)
Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
American Regent, Inc. (USA)
Pharmacosmos A/S (Denmark)
Sanofi US (USA)
Vifor Pharma Ltd. (Switzerland)
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth Driver for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs
ESRD Prevalence Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Intravenous Iron Drugs Market
Dialysis Patients - A Major Market for Intravenous Iron Supplements
Ageing Population Drives Demand for IV Iron Drugs
Shifting Preference from Oral Iron Drugs to Intravenous Iron Drugs
Comparison of Ferrous Salts with IV Iron Therapy
Other Chronic Diseases with IDA Offer Prospects for IV Iron Drugs
Anemia in Heart Failure - A Market with Huge Potential
Chemotherapy Induced Anemia to Promote IV Iron Supplements
Correction of IDA in Pregnancy Signals Opportunities
Women's Health - A Key Growth Opportunity
Perioperative and Postoperative Anemia - A Niche Market Beckons
Adverse Reactions of IV Iron Preparations Raise Concerns
Dosing Limitations Plague IV Iron Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpejrj
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900