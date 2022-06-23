U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.44
    +0.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9000
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,135.76
    +1,073.24 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Is Expected to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the cases of chronic diseases among people, growth in road accidents, increase in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance, and increase in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market. Based on application, the medication administration segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Portland, OR, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Intravenous (IV) Therapy And Vein Access Market generated $22.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2350

Significant surge in the cases of chronic diseases among people, growth in road accidents, increase in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance, and increase in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market. On the other hand, lack of experienced healthcare professionals is expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, remarkable upsurge in critical care therapies is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market, owing to the rapid increase in the spread of coronavirus among people across the globe. IV therapy was extensively used among patients suffering from severe COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

  • Thus, increase in number of patients suffering from COVID-19-associated ARDS subsequently surged the demand for intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market based on type, medical application, end-user and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2350

Based on application, the medication administration segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. In addition, the same segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other segments analyzed in the report include volume expander, blood-based products and nutrition, and buffer solution.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The clinics segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market report include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo medical corporation, Teleflex Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Angiodynamic, Inc.., Smith& Nephew Plc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Fresenius SE& CO. KGAA.

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 37.5 Billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030

Forecast period

2022 - 2030

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope

U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo medical corporation, Teleflex Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Angiodynamic, Inc.., Smith& Nephew Plc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Fresenius SE& CO. KGAA.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Micromanipulators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Electrophysiology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Microscopes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

MRI System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Biosurgery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Analgesics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


Recommended Stories

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Redfin shareholders approved executive bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • U.S. oil refinery execs meet with Biden over high gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the top takeaways from President Biden's meeting with seven oil refinery executives.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022That’s according to Societe Gener

  • Blackberry stock slips after results top Street view

    BlackBerry Ltd. shares ticked lower in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity and IoT company posted a slight beat to Wall Street expectations. BlackBerry  (BB) shares declined 1.5% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $5.37. “The IoT business maintained its momentum of new design wins in rapidly growing core Auto domains, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Digital Cockpits, and delivered a third consecutive record quarter for pre-production revenues,” said John Chen, BlackBerry chief executive and chairman, in a statement.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Grill-Maker Weber’s Record Two-Day Rally Punishes Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of heavily-shorted outdoor grill makers surged for a second day, erasing paper profits for investors betting against companies like Weber Inc., according to S3 Partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsThese Are the World’s Most Live

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Retail investors, wh

  • Polestar Makes a Move to Take On Tesla

    Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar is set to go public on the the Nasdaq on June 24, joining several other automakers in the highly competitive EV market. The company, which is jointly owned by Volvo and China's Geely, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY through a Special Acquisition Company, Gores Guggheim (GGPI), that is backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners. Shareholders of Gores Guggenheim Inc. approved the merger on June 22.

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.