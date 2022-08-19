U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.68
    -53.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,723.06
    -275.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,711.76
    -253.58 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.30
    -43.43 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.26
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -8.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.44 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    +0.0990 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0109 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    +0.9180 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,381.79
    -1,915.77 (-8.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.14
    -33.47 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

Global Intravenous Solutions Market to Surpass US$ 15,906.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·5 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global intravenous solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,907.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Research Logo
Coherent Market Research Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Intravenous Solutions Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such acquisitions and product launch, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Eurolife Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of intravenous (IV) infusion business of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hungary, a multinational pharmaceutical company, the acquisition will help in the expansion of the company in Europe and the U.S. market.

Moreover, on July 12, 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc., an infusion therapy company, announced the launch of its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control. The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter is the latest development from B. Braun for making IV access safer for the clinician by reducing the risk of needle stick injuries and their exposure to blood from the catheter hub after needle removal until first connection of a Luer access device (positive displacement feature is designed to help reduce catheter occlusions).

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1134

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as approval with governments of respective countries. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global intravenous solutions market. For instance, on February 3, 2022, B. Braun Medical, an infusion therapy company, received the US FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) approval to begin operations at its new IV saline solution manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. The facility, which is part of the company's pledge to spend US$ 1 billion on its U.S. manufacturing and supply chain to address shortages of IV fluids.

Among Solution type, the saline solution segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of acute gastroenteritis. For instance, in December 2021, a report was published in (Microbial pathogenesis) ELSEVIER, academic publishing company, on global prevalence of norovirus (virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea) in cases of acute gastroenteritis from 1997 to 2021: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis, which reported that the global prevalence of norovirus among acute gastroenteritis was 16% over the last 20 years where children under 5 years old were at a higher risk with norovirus.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global intravenous solutions market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, in May 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc., an infusion therapy and pain management company, announced Solutions for Life, software tools and consulting services company, a US$ 1 billion investment in new and enhanced IV therapy manufacturing facilities to help ensure a reliable and consistent supply of vital IV fluids that American health care providers needed. The investments include a new manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida, and modernizations to existing facilities in Irvine, California, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Key players operating in the global intravenous solutions market include Baxter International Inc. ICU Medical, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, JW Life Science, Amanta Healthcare, Axa Parenterals Ltd, and Salius Pharma Private Limited, Pfizer, Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt.Ltd, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1134

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Solution type:

  • Saline

  • Dextran

  • Lactated Ringer's

  • Amino Acid

  • Vitamins & Minerals

  • Heparin and Trace Elements

  • Mixed Solutions

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Bag type:

  • Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml)

  • Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Application:

  • Basic IV Solution

  • Nutritional IV Solution

  • Blood IV Solution

  • Drug IV Solution

  • Irrigation IV Solution

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Home Care Settings

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1134

Find related trending report below:

Intravenous Access Devices Market, By Product Type (IV Catheters, IV Infusion Pumps, and IV Needles), Catheter (Midline Peripheral Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Centrally Inserted Central Catheters, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development 
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intravenous-solutions-market-to-surpass-us-15-906-0-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301609076.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • One Year Later: T-Mobile's Hometown Techover Champ Celebrates $3 Million Makeover With Florida Georgia Line

    T-Mobile has officially painted the town of Woodstock, Illinois magenta.

  • How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

    In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions AnsweredHere It Is: Our 2022 Small Business...

  • MSG Entertainment suffers from ‘the Dolan discount,’ analyst says

    Boyar Value Group principal Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the spinoff of Madison Square Gardens Entertainment and what it means for shareholders.

  • It Doesn't Matter If They're Wrong, Central Bankers Set Guidance for Crypto, Too

    On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he is leaning toward voting for a 75 basis point rate hike when the Federal Open Market Committee next meets in September. Meanwhile, Germany posted a shockingly high inflation report Friday morning. Central bankers call this “forward guidance.”

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • GM resumes stock buybacks, dividends

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss GM announcing the resumption of share buybacks and dividends.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • 3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

    A lot of surprising companies are paring back their payrolls lately. Some of them should bounce back soon.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) is a Strong Value Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Sink as Short-Sellers Pounce; Yields Rise: Markets WrapCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Y

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 stock picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. If you want to skip our discussion of Deuterium Capital Management’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund preference, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. Deuterium Capital Management, LLC […]

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Is Trending Stock BP p.l.c. (BP) a Buy Now?

    BP (BP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.